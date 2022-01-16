Rafael Cabral terminates with Reading and is close to signing with Brazilian giant | cruise

Goalkeeper wants to return to Brazil to have more time as a starter, after years of reserve in European football

Rafael Cabral is close to returning to Brazil. After almost nine years in Europe, the goalkeeper wants to return home. The main objective is to have more minutes on the field, since in the period he stayed at Old Continenten, the archer spent more time on the bench.

Rafael Cabral’s return should be for Cruzeiro. And he will have the difficult mission of replacing Fábio, one of the greatest idols in celestial history and who had a turbulent exit from the club. The goalkeeper terminated his contract with Reading, from England, this Saturday, 15th. With that, in theory, the way is open for the agreement with Cruzeiro, according to the UOL.

The celestial team is in a hurry to be able to define the new goalkeeper, as it debuts in a few days in the Campeonato Mineiro. Therefore, coach Paulo Pezzolano needs to have defined who will be the starting archer for the season and start training with all the players.

Rafael Cabral emerged in the “Neymar generation”. No Peixe was three-time champion of São Paulo, champion of the Copa do Brasil and champion of the Libertadores. Sold in 2013, it went through Napoli, Sampdoria and Reading. In England, he played 98 games.

Cruzeiro market and reinforcements

Cruzeiro has so far announced and presented 10 reinforcements for the 2022 season. They are: Maicon (defender), Mateus Silva (defender), Sidnei (defender), Fernando Neto (midfielder), Pedro Castro (midfielder) Willian Oliveira (midfielder), Filipe Machado (midfielder), João Paulo (midfielder), Edu (striker) and Waguininho (striker)