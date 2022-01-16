Raí and one more: Vinícius Roravis praises the performance of the duo in the debut of Bahia in the state: “They were fundamental”

This Saturday (15) Bahia started its participation in the Campeonato Baiano with a 2-2 draw against Bahia de Feira, at Arena Cajueiro. After the end of the match, assistant Vinícius Roravis, who commanded Tricolor in the absence of Bruno Lopes, who has Covid-19, reported some difficulties faced by his team and made a point of highlighting the good performances of Raí Nascimento and Patrick de Lucca.

“They were certainly fundamental for us to be able to sustain the game, evaluated Vinícius Roravis. Raí and Patrick are players who are important in Guto’s squad, in the main squad. They are players who are very important. They came down extremely motivated, they really they gave everything they could and, for sure, played a great game, they were of fundamental importance to us”, said the professional at a press conference.

Both players came on at the start of the second half and changed the course of the match. But a curious fact is that according to the initial schedule of the board, neither of the two should participate in this Saturday’s game (15), since they are part of the group that re-presented itself last week and is still working to improve physical shape. However, their presence ended up being necessary because of the Covid outbreak in the cast.

The Squadron had a series of absences for the debut in Baianão and had only six reserves on the bench, two goalkeepers. The situation in question was commented by the assistant Vinícius Roravis, who did not fail to praise the dedication of the players. “The team behaved very well tactically, there was a great delivery of the athletes. The absences end up causing the disagreement. It was not the team that had been training together, some players went down, other players showed up a little later, all this caused this disagreement, but that they managed in general, with a very big tactical commitment, to solve the problems of the game “, he said. Bahia’s next commitment will be on Wednesday (19) against Unirb, at 19:15, at Arena Fonte Nova in the duel valid for the second round of the state.