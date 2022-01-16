Ralph Macchio Is Ready To Make Another Karate Kid Movie (On One Condition)

Yea! There are possibilities to film a new Karate Kid with Ralph Macchio, however, one point is extremely necessary for the actor.

At the end of last year, the fourth season of Cobra Kai finally brought us the All Valley Tournament, crowning the series as one of the most watched productions in the Netflix catalog. In the plot, the new episodes presented the long-awaited union of the protagonists Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), teaming up to defeat rivals John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

That said, did you know that there is a chance for yet another Karate Kid to hit the big screen, this time with the return of Ralph Macchio? This is because in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was asked if such a possibility would be possible, responding very positively:

“I’m not closed to anything. This [Cobra Kai] It worked really well and I’d be a fool to say a new movie won’t work, so I’m open to anything.”, told the eternal Daniel-San.

However, the good will of the star is conditioned to an important point. Before jumping headlong into a new project, the actor stipulated that a decent ending to the ongoing Netflix series would be needed, confirming how involved he is with the streaming giant’s project.

“Even if they say ‘Cobra Kai will never die,’ the reality is that we need to end this series the right way.”, put.

Macchio returned to the spotlight in 2018 when it was announced that he would reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai. At the time, it was revealed that the series would finally clarify who the real villain of Karate Kid was (remember that discussion in How I Met Yout Mother?). To everyone’s surprise, he and Johnny Lawrence formed a great duo, having a better synergy than any of those responsible for the original feature could ever imagine.

THE FIFTH SEASON OF COBRA KAI HAS BEEN CONFIRMED





Despite not having a confirmed premiere date yet, fans can rest assured that the series has been renewed for the fifth time, even before the 4th season even aired. With the official announcement released in August 2021, filming for Season 5 began shortly after the reveal, and in late November, co-creator Jon Hurwitz stated that filming was already complete.

Such a statement is no surprise to those who follow the production, since the series has become a real success since Netflix bought its rights in the third season. Recently, the work received four nominations for the Emmy 2021, which proves its acclaim among the public and the specialized critics.

