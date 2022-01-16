Ramon is absent in training game and is practically out of Flamengo’s debut in the state | Flamengo

In the first test of the team that will dispute the initial rounds of Carioca, two absences called attention in Flamengo: Ramon and João Gomes. The pair did not participate in the training game against Nova Iguaçu, this Saturday, at Ninho do Urubu. The left-back, by the way, will hardly be available for his debut against Portuguesa, on the 26th, at 21:35.
Ramon had a problem with his right thigh during the last week in which he injured himself in training, hitting the ball. Upon examination, a lesion was found at the site. Gomes, in turn, was spared by wear and tear.
Ramon in Flamengo training in early 2022 — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
Also midfielder Daniel Cabral, with an inflammation of the skin, was another absence in the training game and in the last activities carried out at NInho.
It is worth noting that, according to the football command’s planning, Ramon and João Gomes reappeared on January 3, exactly a week before the rest of the main group.
In this Saturday’s training game, Flamengo was defeated 4-3 by Nova Iguaçu. Yuri de Oliveira, twice, and Ryan Luka scored the red-black goals.
