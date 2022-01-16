Rayssa Leal beats Pâmela Rosa with a perfect maneuver and wins the STU title in Criciúma | spectacular summer

Rayssa Leal won the skate street title at the STU de Criciúma, the first stage of 2022 of the national skate circuit. This Sunday, under the intense heat of Santa Catarina, the silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics went to the SuperFinal with the best sum and, on the last lap, made a perfect maneuver to overcome the opponents. The two-time world champion Pâmela Rosa came in second.

– I’m very happy, Criciúma always has a very incredible vibe – celebrated the skateboard fairy.

Rayssa hits the maneuver and takes the lead again

After presenting unprecedented maneuvers in the qualifying phase and during the final, which defined the four best skaters for the SuperFinal, Rayssa Leal was more conservative on the first lap and even saw competitor Pâmela Rosa take first place, after a beautiful maneuver on the edge. hardest on the track. On the decisive lap, however, she surprised and won the title with 15.24.

Pâmela Rosa makes a very good lap, manages clean maneuvers and takes the note 5.27

Gabriela Mazzeto was in third place. During his performance, a skateboard escaped and ended up in the middle of the track. The athlete had to stop, but was not harmed. The opponents of the SuperFinal interceded and asked for the round to be restarted. Marina Gabriela was the fourth skater in the competition.

The STU de Criciúma integrates the Summer Spectacular calendar, events that are broadcast live within the Esporte Espetacular. Next Sunday, don’t miss the skate park contest!

Lucas Rabelo takes the men’s title

Lucas Rabelo made great maneuvers during the STU in Criciúma — Photo: Marcel Merguizo

Lucas Rabelo dominated the weekend in the men’s dispute at STU. World runner-up of the Jacksonville Super Crown and gold medal at the Junior Pan American Games in Cali, held in November 2021, the 22-year-old from Ceará presented difficult maneuvers and went to the last lap of the SuperFinal already with the competition title in Criciuma.

– I’ve been focused on my skateboard, looking for evolution to have the opportunity to win championships and always be prepared. I managed to find different maneuvers, find legal obstacles to be able to do the maneuvers – said the champion.

Lucas hits a beautiful maneuver, takes 8.81 and shoots even more in the lead

The skater arrived as a favorite in the SuperFinal and, on the first lap, changed the note with a maneuver that raised the audience. He got the highest score of the weekend: 8.81. On the last lap, with the title already guaranteed, Lucas tried a super difficult sequence but went to the ground. Wilton Souza took second place in the competition, followed by Eduardo Neves.