Rede Extra closes its doors in Natal – 01/15/2022 – News

The Extra hypermarket network closes the two units in Natal this Sunday (16). The retailer decided to sell 70 points of this model to Assaí, its former division, transformed into an independent company last year.

Magnus Nascimento In Natal, Extra has a unit on Avenida Roberto Freire, in Capim Macio, and the other in Shopping Midway Mall, in Lagoa Nova

In Natal, until its definitive closure, Extra has a unit on Avenida Roberto Freire, in the Capim Macio neighborhood, and the other is in Shopping Midway Mall, in the neighborhood of Lagoa Nova.

In Capim Macio, the atmosphere was one of resignation among the employees. Some even talked to the report but preferred not to be identified. Despite the location’s already planned destination, one of the employees showed a certain tranquility for having another job opportunity on the horizon.

Another employee, who had worked for the company for eight years, was taken by surprise when the closure was announced last month. “For me, it’s difficult, there’s no way to feel a loss. In addition to losing my job, my whole routine will be changed because whether I wanted to or not, I spent more time here than at home”, he commented.

Consumers who went to the store to take advantage of the stock out and spent hours at the store to guarantee the best prices. This was the case of Juliana Ferreira, who filled her cart with cleaning and personal hygiene items, in addition to getting promotions at some dairy products. “I had never participated in anything like this but it was a crazy experience. I booked it with my friend and we came in the first few days too, you have to be very patient and have time to wait because prices start to drop after noon. We stayed about four to five hours here”, he says.

Nathanael Felipe and his partners have a business where they resell products on sale and took the opportunity to increase their stock. “We are taking a lot of alcohol gel, cutlery and glasses. We are used to buying merchandise in situations like this. Before coming here, we also went to Maria Lacerda’s unit. We bought everything that was cheap and made sense”, says Nathanael.

The Extra banner is a hallmark of hypermarkets. The format was conceived at a time when the product mix was broad, with many categories, from electronics to clothing, and families had the habit of going to the units, even if they were farther away, to make large purchases.

In a note, GPA stated that of the 103 stores in the chain, 70 commercial points were sold to Assaí, and the other 33 units will be converted into other GPA formats or closed. According to the brand, the units that belong to the group and are expected to reopen under new banners in the coming months continue to work to serve customers during the remodeling process and, therefore, it will be possible to visualize these changes in sections and adaptations to the concept of each network as that reform takes place.

GPA Group clarifies changes