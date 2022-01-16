Reinforcement of the Rooster, Diego Godín arrives at Confins airport

One of the main bets to maintain the path of alvinegro titles in 2022, the player Diego Godín landed on the night of this Saturday (15) at the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. The defender will sign a one-year contract with Atlético, with the possibility of renewal.

🗣🐔 Habla, @diegogodin! The Uruguayan defender is already on Minas Gerais soil. Connect! pic.twitter.com/UBlvkkDg5b — Atletico 😷 (@Atletico) January 15, 2022

The athlete was welcomed by some fans at the terminal, who welcomed the arrival and even asked to take pictures. At 36 years old, the player is in good physical shape and left Cagliari, a club he has worn the shirt since 2020. He was away from training after testing positive for Covid-19.

Diego Godín, who is captain of the national team, was also called up in the preliminary list to compete in the World Cup Qualifiers for Uruguay. The player played in Europe for 15 years, where he was champion twice in the Europa League, in addition to two vices in the Champions League.

This Sunday (16), the arrival of the club’s new coach, Antonio Mohamed, known as El Turco, is expected.

