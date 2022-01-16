Reporter who asked Fora Laís has already been nominated for an Emmy

As soon as the list of participants of “BBB 22” began to be announced, reporter Rodrigo Carvalho used his Twitter profile to declare his support against doctor Laís, the first confirmed in the house.

On the social network, the journalist used the hashtag “Fora Laís” to show his displeasure with the woman from Goiás. He also said that the fact that she acted on the front lines of the fight against covid-19 was “the least” she could have done.

“I WORKED ON THE FRONTLINE AGAINST COVID”. it’s the bare minimum. doctor, wow me, huh — Rodrigo Carvalho (@rodrigo__c) January 14, 2022

But who is Rodrigo Carvalho?

A Globo correspondent in London, UK, Rodrigo is the author of two books. In 2011, he released “Vivos Under the Earth”, which narrates the rescue of 33 miners trapped for 69 days in the San José mine, in Chile, in 2010. In 2018, he published his second book, “Os Meninos da Caverna”, which reports the story of the rescue of the youth soccer team that was trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand for 18 days.

Born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, he holds a degree in journalism from PUC-Rio, and is a correspondent in London for TV Globo and GloboNews. He is the cousin of journalist Maria Beltrão, who presents “Estúdio I”, and moved to the United Kingdom in 2016.

In 2014, Carvalho produced the documentary “Torre de David”, together with colleague Julio Molica. The work tells the story of the largest vertical favela in the world, located in Venezuela, located in a privileged address in the center of Caracas. The documentary was nominated for the 2015 International Journalism Emmy in the Current Affairs category.

See all BBB 22 participants: