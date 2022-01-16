Residents of Goiandira (GO) record images of the same meteor seen in MG – 01/15/2022

Residents of Goiandira, southeast of Goiás, registered on social media images of the same meteor that was seen in the Triângulo Mineiro region on Friday night (14). Researchers from Bramon (Brazilian Meteor Observation Network) and the Patos de Minas Astronomy Observatory confirmed to the report by tilt that it is the same phenomenon registered in the neighboring state.

The meteor was also seen in Uberlândia, Patos de Minas, Nova Ponte, Santa Juliana, Pedrinópolis, Monte Carmelo and Perdizes. According to reports, the ground shook in the mining towns and a crash could be heard. In Goiás, only the flash was seen. Security cameras in cities and residents with cell phones recorded the moment of the meteorite fall. The meteor was spotted around 8:53 pm.

“The Earth is bombarded by micro meteors daily”, says Gilberto Dumont, director of the Patos de Minas Astronomy Observatory. Other falls have already been recorded in the region. In May 2020, a glow was seen in the sky near the city of Tiros (MG). In August 2020, a phenomenon considered as a meteor outbreak was recorded by the Observatory. None of the falls caused serious accidents.

“This type of fall is common, a lot of material falls on Earth, but it falls a lot into the oceans, in regions that are not inhabited”, explains Diana Andrade, a professor at the Valongo Observatory, at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), and meteor hunter. “It doesn’t always generate fragments that reach the ground, sometimes they disintegrate in the air, but this one has a chance of having generated some”, he says.

“With the observation of the first images, we saw that it has the characteristics of the entrance of a meteor with an epicenter in the region of the Minas Gerais triangle and Alto Paranaíba”, says Gilberto Dumont. “It is a meteor due to the characteristics of the luminous phenomenon shown in the videos, but we don’t know the place of fall yet”, he adds. The team from the Observatory and Bramon (Brazilian Meteor Observation Network), based on the images, will be able to calculate the region of fall to look for meteorites on the ground.

Meteor or meteorite?

In popular language, we hear a lot that “a meteor fell”, but that’s not how science classifies the phenomenon that was seen in Minas last night.

The meteor, explains Andrade, is the luminous effect. That is, they are the popular shooting stars, small pieces of rock and space dust that burn when entering the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed.

Now, if the rock survives entering the atmosphere and does not fully disintegrate due to friction and evaporate, it is called a meteorite. “If it arrived on the ground, it’s a meteorite”, says Andrade. “Capturing a meteor is capturing the image of a luminous trail in the sky, capturing a meteorite is capturing the rock on the ground.”

According to experts, the object that was seen falling in Patos de Minas was difficult to predict because of its size. “These meteor rocks are centimeters in size, it is difficult to identify them with any instrument”, explains Dumont.

“These asteroids and objects that have the potential to destroy part of the Earth are monitored, but there is no way to monitor all objects that could possibly collide with Earth”, explains Andrade. “An asteroid the size of the one that entered is not predictable,” he says.

The professor also warns about the importance of seeking specialists in case an ordinary citizen finds a possible meteorite. “It’s important to be sure if it’s really a meteorite and also about their value, their price, so that the person doesn’t show it to those who won’t value it and send it abroad and Brazil will be without the rock”, he says.