Residents of the interior of MG report meteor fall in the sky

Residents of Patos de Minas, Uberlândia and other cities in the interior of Minas Gerais saw a luminous trace in the sky, associated with the fall of a meteor, around 8:53 pm this Friday, the 14th. It did not take long for reports of the phenomenon to reach social networks. It has not yet been possible to pinpoint the location of the falling fragments of the celestial body. So far there is no record of material damage or casualties.

According to reports, in addition to a flash, the ground would have shaken. Security cameras even recorded the moment of the fall. The meteor images were captured by an operator of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon).

According to the coordinator of the Patos de Minas Astronomy Observatory, Gilberto Dumont, the object is small and, probably, the boom that many said they heard is related to the object’s entry into our atmosphere and not to the impact on the ground. “This type of occurrence moves people, but they are small rocks. When entering the atmosphere, it fragments even more”, explained Dumont.

Also according to the expert, it will be necessary to carry out calculations to arrive at an approximate location of the fragments of this meteor. “Disclosure of this type of occurrence is very important – often it is the population itself that ends up finding these fragments. They are very important for the study of the formation of the solar system”, he commented.

Dumont points out that phenomena like this happen practically every day. “Micrometeorites the size of a grain of rice fall quite regularly, but are not even noticed,” he said.

In 2020, at least two other cases of falling meteors were recorded in the same region (without casualties or material damage). For the specialist, the fact that these falls are reported more frequently in the interior of Minas Gerais.