Revealed by São Paulo club, Rafael Cabral is expected in Belo Horizonte to sign with Cruzeiro

This Sunday (16) goalkeeper Rafael Cabral should land in Belo Horizonte to sign a contract with Cruzeiro. The 31-year-old has left Reading, from England, and will now sign a permanent link with Fox. Now, the athlete will face the difficult mission of replacing Fábio, idol of the Minas Gerais club that did not renew after Ronaldo’s arrival.

The termination with Reading was not complicated as the English club wanted to cut costs to comply with Financial Fair Play. The high bills have already made the team lose six points in the national competition. Now, the expectation is that Rafael will start training at Toca da Raposa next week.

After Fábio’s departure, Cruzeiro was looking for an experienced name for the squad, as it has younger goalkeepers in the current group. Among the athletes in the position are Pezzolano, who are training Lucas França (25 years old) and the base players Otávio and Ezequiel. Rafael Cabral has a lot of experience. He began his career in the youth categories of Santos, for which he reached the professional level in 2010. The following year, he was champion of Libertadores and ended up being sold to Napoli in 2013. In Italy, he also passed through Sampdoria, from where he left for Reading, two years ago. He is currently a reserve for the English team.

After Fábio’s departure was confirmed, some goalkeepers, especially the younger ones, were offered to Cruzeiro. The Minas Gerais club even tried to hire Gabriel Brazão, revealed by the club and at Internazionale, in Italy. And finally, the name of Gabriel Vasconcellos, also revealed in the celestial base and in Lecce (Italy), was the Fox.