Richarlison scores, but Everton stumbles and falls against Norwich away from home

Richarlison scored a great bicycle kick, but it wasn’t enough for Everton, who lost to Norwich 2-1

norwich and Everton faced each other this Saturday (15) for the 22nd round of the Premier League. Better for the home team, who won 2-1, goals from Keane (against) and Idah. richarlison, in a great bicycle kick, declined for the visitors.

In the first time, the canaries they soon opened 2 to 0. In an interval of two minutes came the goals. At 15, after a cross, Keane scored badly and sent it into the net.

At 17, on a counterattack, Idah received, played at the exit of pickford and made the second of the principals.

The match was also marked by an anthological goal by richarlison. The Brazilian scored on a bicycle, but it was not enough to avoid the defeat of the toffees.

The victory took Norwich back to winning ways in the Premier League after losing six consecutive matches.

Championship status

With the victory, the Canaries took a breath in the table and approached the exit of the relegation zone. Now, the yellow and green team has 13 points, one less than Watford, the first team outside the zone.

Everton is starting to look at the Z-3 more closely. The men commanded by Rafa Benítez are on 19 points, six behind Norwich.

next games

The two teams return to the field in the next few days. Norwich visits the watford, on Friday (21), away from home at 5 pm. Everton receives the Aston Villa, on Saturday (22), at 9:30 am. Both matches will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.