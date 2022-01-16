Rio studies giving discount to those who pay IPTU with cryptocurrencies

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD) announced this week, during the Rio Innovation Week, that the city government is studying the application of 1% of the Municipal Treasury in cryptocurrencies, a discount on the IPTU for those who pay in bitcoins and the creation of a cryptocurrency, CriptoRio.

This Friday (14) a decree was published in the Official Gazette that creates a working group to propose actions related to the development of the crypto market in the Rio de Janeiro economy.

The city hall’s idea divides expert opinions.

Ibmec-Rio professor Guilherme Baumworcel sees the project with good eyes even in the face of the recent devaluation of bitcoin. According to him, the city hall should invest the resources in the strongest crypto assets.

“By doing this, the mayor sends a message that demonstrates how much he believes in the future and in a decentralized economy. Bitcoin’s tendency is always to appreciate, no matter how much it depreciates now. Bitcoin is 100% based on supply and demand. demand and has a finite number of currencies, so the tendency is for it to appreciate”, he said.

Gilvan Bueno, a member of the finance committee of the Regional Board of Directors of Rio de Janeiro, defends caution in the process, as these are highly volatile investments that are not regulated by the Central Bank.

“When you say that you are going to take a part of public money and put it in a currency that is unregulated, not accessible to everyone, and that has a volatility for which many are not prepared, you end up taking a great risk”, he says. .

“It’s positive, but we need to understand more about how the measure works and have transparency in the process. It would be opportune for civil society to be able to participate in this decision. We can’t go wrong like El Salvador.”

El Salvador became, in September last year, the first country in the world to officially adopt bitcoin. The process is shrouded in secrecy and, it seems, the country may have requested US$ 10 million in resources, according to a report by Valor, which took into account calculations by Bloomberg.

The coordinator of the MBA in Financial Management at FGV, Ricardo Teixeira, believes that “the future of the currency is digital”, but agreed with Bueno that the implementation of the process should still be well debated. According to him, the first step is to know if the law allows such operations.

“In order to invest 1% of the Municipal Treasury’s resources in cryptocurrencies, it is necessary to know if the legislation allows this type of risk operation – considered relatively high by the market and based on assets with manipulable quotations – to be carried out with resources from tax collection. , in this case municipal. Regarding the IPTU discount, it is also necessary to know if the legislation allows the collection indexed to a currency other than the national one”.

Cryptocurrency project challenges

Bueno and Teixeira also share the same question about the project: transparency involving cryptocurrency transactions in public management.

“Two taxpayers with the same amount of IPTU payable can collect different amounts from the public coffers, in reais and in crypto, depending on the day of payment of the tax, [neste caso, em criptoativos]. This can happen due to the variation of the currency quotation on the days and even times of payments. And these differences can be proportionately expressive. How will the monitoring and execution of the Municipal Budget be?”, asks Teixeira.

Baumworcel, on the other hand, believes that the biggest challenge of the project is with regard to the use of technologies. “Investing in technology will be the challenge, but I believe the ICO fundraiser will be relevant.”

ICO is the procedure for launching a cryptocurrency token and a way of capitalizing resources.

Port Maravalley, inspired by Miami

In addition to the news about the studies for the use of cryptocurrencies in Rio de Janeiro, Paes also mentioned future investments in innovation and technology, such as Porto Maravalley — an area in the Porto Maravilha region with tax incentives for companies in the tech segment.

The mayor’s ideas are inspired by the city of Miami, which also launched its own cryptocurrency – MiamiCoin and attracted several companies to the city through tax reductions.

Rio Innovation Week

Rio Innovation Week is an innovation and technology meeting based in Rio de Janeiro. The event started last Thursday (13) and runs until Sunday (15). The first day of the event had the participation, through video, of the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, who discussed with Paes the challenges of transforming a city into a hub of innovation with incentives to generate new business.