Rodrigo, from BBB22, is a catcher and has already been with ex-reality. know who

Rodrigo, a member of the Pipoca group at BBB22 (Big Brother Brasil), is known in São Paulo nightlife as a womanizer. According to sources in the LeoDias column, he cannot be with just one woman when he is enjoying a night out at the club and has already been with an ex-reality.

The 32-year-old engineer had an affair with Jessica Marisol, formerly of MTV’s On Vacation, but it didn’t last long. Also according to the findings of this column, São Paulo people usually say that their biggest problem is when they drink at parties because they feel the urge to get drunk.

Jessica Marisol Jessica Marisol participated in De Férias com o EX, from MTV and already stayed with Rodrigo, from BBB22. Jessica MarisolInstagram reproduction Rodrigo-bbb22 Rodrigo is 36 years old and is from São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. Graduated in Business Administration, works as a commercial managerGlobe Rodrigo, from BBB22 0

In his interview with GShow, Rodrigo revealed that he is vain, that he puts cream on his face before bed, practices sports and that he eats 12 eggs a day. The boy is methodical, hot-tempered, easily irritated and can’t stand disorganization.

BBB22 premieres next Monday (1/17), on Globo, right after the 9pm soap opera.

