Rumor reveals WHO is the shocking cameo in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Yesterday, insider Grace Randolph revealed that ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ had its first test screenings and released the first information, stating that the film will have a cameo that will leave fans with their jaws dropped.

Today, the Illuminerdi has verified the information and revealed who it is. According to the website, John Krasinski will appear as “a variant of Richard Reeds, Mr. Fantastic, from another universe”.

The actor of ‘a silent place‘ has been a fan-favorite choice to play Mr. Fantastic for years, and previous reports indicated that a member of the ‘Fantastic Four‘ would make his film debut to introduce the reboot that will be directed by Jon Watts.

Recently, an Instagram user posted an amazing fan art imagining Krasinski as the team’s founding hero.

During an interview for the Total Film, Krasinski was asked about the possibility and said that:

“I would love to be part of the universe Marvel. I love these movies because they are fun and very well done. I have no idea what Marvel is preparing, but if those responsible are considering me as Mr. Fantastic, I ask you to continue, because I would love to play him.”

It is worth remembering that several fans are campaigning for Emily Blunt, wife of Krasinski, be chosen as Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman.

Check out what was said about the test screenings:

“Marvel did test screenings of Doctor Strange 2 and several sources told me that the result is very good.

Wanda is STILL a villain and they have NOT reduced it!

America Chavez Is Definitely LGBTQIA+ And They Show Their Parents

MANY amazing cameos

Oh yes! The movie is back on track!

A cameo is so amazing – fan dream come true – I know it’s going to leak, which is sad. No one has announced it yet, so I hope they don’t spoil it.”

#MCU screening WAS #DoctorStrange2 and I’m hearing very positive feedback from several sources!#wanda is STILL villain and is NOT watered down!#AmericaChavez is definitely LGBT and they show her parents LOTS of major awesome cameos Ooh yeah! Movie’s back on track! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bjaUpZyBa2 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 14, 2022

This is a cameo NOBODY has reported yet, so I hope everyone holds back and doesn’t ruin it — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 14, 2022

remembering that ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ opening in national cinemas May 5, 2022.

“Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Dr. Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to their plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.”

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will star in the sequel, which will also feature the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams.