Russia expands deployment of military equipment to Ukraine border

posted on 01/14/2022 16:01



(credit: AFP)

As diplomats hold talks over the Ukraine crisis this week, Russia has begun moving tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, rocket launchers and other military equipment westward from its bases in the Far East, according to US officials and reports from social networks.

Although the equipment is still in transit, officials and analysts are debating whether the move represents the next phase in the Kremlin’s campaign, which has already deployed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

“This stuff is almost certain to go to Ukraine,” said Rob Lee, an expert on the Russian military and a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a US think tank.

Other analysts suspect, however, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using the new military moves to pursue a strategy of keeping the West in doubt about what he will do next, while building a lead in negotiations.

Talks this week between Russia, the United States, NATO and other Western powers have failed to assuage disagreements over Kremlin demands that the alliance cut military ties with Ukraine and other parts of the former Soviet Union.

The US and allies have said they will respond to an eventual invasion with unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia, increased support for Ukraine’s defense and military reinforcements on NATO’s eastern flank, closer to Russia. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.