Russia takes down hacking group at US request – News

Russia has carried out a special operation against the criminal group that specializes in ransomware attacks REvil at the request of the United States, and has formally arrested and charged the group’s members, the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB said on Friday.

The arrests were a rare display of apparent collaboration between Russia and the United States at a time of high tensions between the two countries over Ukraine-related matters.

The announcement came just as Ukrainians were responding to a massive cyber attack that had shut down government websites, although there is no indication the incidents are related.

A joint operation by the police and the FSB searched 25 addresses and detained 14 people, said the security service, which also listed the seized assets – they include 426 million rubles (R$30.9 million), 600 thousand dollars (R$ 600,000). 3.3 million), 500 thousand euros (R$ 3.1 million), IT equipment and 20 luxury cars.

Russia has directly informed the United States of the measures it has taken against the group wanted by the Americans, the FSB said on its website. The US Embassy in Moscow said it could not immediately comment on the matter.

“The investigative measures were based on a request from the United States,” the FSB said. “The organized criminal association ceased to exist, and the information infrastructure used for criminal purposes was neutralized.”

The REN television channel broadcast footage of agents breaking into homes and arresting people, pinning them to the ground and seizing large piles of dollars and rubles. Members of the group have been formally charged and face up to seven years in prison.

A source familiar with the case told Interfax that members of the group with Russian citizenship would not be turned over to US authorities.

The United States has been hit by a series of cyberattacks that aimed to extort money from companies by stealing sensitive data and demanding monetary rewards for returning the information.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in June that REvil was suspected of being the group behind a ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat company, JBS.

In the past, the US has repeatedly accused the Russian state of criminal activity on the internet, which Russia denies.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.