Sale of SAF to John Textor makes Botafogo brand internationalized

The sale of 90% of the assets of the SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol) Botafogo for the Eagle Holding group was approved this friday. The negotiation between John Textor and Glorioso had repercussions on international media, causing the club’s name to be spoken in different countries.

Crystal Palace partner, England club, John Textor talso invests in RWD Molenbeek, from Belgium, and negotiates with Benfica, from Portugal. Thus, the North American businessman gained space in the sports media around the world. And with its new relationship with Botafogo, the club also had repercussions in the international press.

John Textor also has his image related to the media industry. The businessman is a majority partner at FuboTV, a streaming platform specializing in broadcasting leagues and entertainment content in general.

Last Thursday, FuboTV bought Canada’s broadcasting rights to the Premier League, England’s top league. On his Twitter account, John Textor celebrated the company’s achievement and related it to Botafogo, implying that he would promote this feat for the club.

– FuboTV buys Canadian rights to the English Premier League!…Very proud of fuboTV and their ongoing commitment to being a leader in delivering the most diverse and valuable sports content offering. Ready for Botafogo? – wrote the American on the social network.

In this way, through FuboTV, John Textor can buy the rights to Botafogo’s games to broadcast in other countries, making more people know about the club.