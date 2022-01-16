Santa Catarina starts distributing pediatric vaccines against covid-19

The state of Santa Catarina began this morning (15) to distribute doses of the first shipment of pediatric vaccines of Pfizer’s Covid-19 immunizer. The plane with 39,800 infant doses landed at Florianópolis airport yesterday (14), at 11:50 am. From there, the doses went to the State Cold Network Central, in São José, to organize the distribution logistics for the 17 Decentralized Epidemiological Surveillance Units (UDVEs) of the Health Regionals of Santa Catarina.

According to the Secretary of Health of Santa Catarina, André Motta, the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years of age is a right of every family and an important step in the fight against the coronavirus. “We need to protect our children. So, the arrival of vaccines for them is an encouragement. We need to continue with vaccination in our state”, he said.

The Superintendent of Health Surveillance, Eduardo Macário, reinforced the need to vaccinate this age group. “Protecting this public is as important as protecting the elderly, adults and adolescents from the coronavirus. Therefore, the distribution of these doses will be carried out within 24 hours so that the municipalities start applying vaccines to children as soon as possible”.

According to the government of Santa Catarina, the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years will occur simultaneously in two groups, the first formed by children with permanent disabilities (physical, mental, intellectual or sensory); carriers of comorbidities; indigenous; quilombolas; and who live in shelters and homes with people at high risk for severe evolution of covid-19. The second will be for the other children and must occur by age group, from the oldest to the youngest. Therefore, children aged 11 years will be the first to be vaccinated.

According to the note from the state government of Santa Catarina, the doses will be distributed to the municipalities proportionally, according to the IBGE 2020 population estimate, which is 642,800 children in this age group.

The indigenous population will already be covered in this first shipment with 100% of the doses necessary for the immunization of all children aged 5 to 11 years. “Indigenous children will be vaccinated by the areas that serve this group. For the other children, municipalities must organize vaccination strategies in their territory, in order to simultaneously serve the priority group and the group by age group”, informs the note.