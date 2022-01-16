Santos faces the packed Fluminense for a spot in the quarterfinals of Copinha

Sports

This Sunday, Santos and Fluminense decide who advances to the quarterfinals of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The ball rolls at the Fonte Luminosa Arena, in Araraquara, starting at 7:30 pm (GMT).

Peixe arrives for this confrontation after a hard-fought classification against Ferroviária. After playing four good games, Meninos da Vila found it difficult to overcome their rivals from the interior of São Paulo. The victory only came on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in normal time.

One of the main highlights of Alvinegro, midfielder Ed Carlos, who left the match with Ferrinha in the first half due to shoulder pain should not be a problem. He underwent examinations this Saturday and was not injured.

Santos’ likely lineup, therefore, is with: Diógenes; Sandro Perpétuo, Derick, Jair and Lucas Pires; Jhonnathan, João Victor and Ed Carlos; Weslley Patati, Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Seco.

On the other hand, Fluminense is packed. Tricolor das Laranjeiras is 100% successful in the tournament, with five triumphs in five matches. To reach the round of 16, the team beat Ponte Preta 3-0.

Whoever advances faces the winner of Bahia x Mirassol, who face each other at 11 am.

