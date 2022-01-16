Santos registers four positive cases of covid-19 in the squad

Santos again had positive cases of covid-19 in the squad. This Saturday, defender Robson Reis and Cleber Reis and midfielders Vinícius Balieiro and Kevin Malthus were diagnosed with the virus. The four are no longer at CT Rei Pelé and will follow isolation protocols at home.

Both Cleber Reis and Kevin Malthus were undergoing treatment at the club’s Medical Department, but they will have to move away from the alvinegras dependencies until they test negative again.

After an outbreak earlier in the week, Peixe had gotten rid of cases of covid-19 this Friday, when Sandry returned to training. In addition to the boy, Carlos Sánchez, Léo Baptistão, Ângelo, Luiz Felipe, Vinicius Zanocelo and Marinho were also positive recently.

These athletes, by the way, are still doing a special job to readjust their physical shape. Another being closely monitored is Ricardo Goulart. He introduced himself later, as he was announced as a backup on Tuesday.

The hope of the coaching staff is to make them fit for the debut of the Paulista Championship. Santos begins its trajectory in the tournament on January 26, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), against Inter de Limeira, away from home.

