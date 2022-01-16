It is possible to make savings possible through a financial planning that it be done in an adapted way, considering your budget situation.

Savings: make your personal financial planning more flexible

Unfortunately, many people have lost their income or had their monthly income negatively changed because of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus in the last two years. As the pandemic aggravated a financial crisis that was already taking place, causing the economic situation of Brazil worsened, raising the inflation and compromising the activities of many companies.

However, even if you are in an unfavorable financial situation, it is possible that you can save money by focusing on your consumption habits.

Do not give up the record of your current situation

First, you must conceptualize that the fact of planning your finances is to record the facts of your routine. That is, you will only be recording something that already happens within your current situation. For this, you will separate your fixed costs and variable costs, analyzing what can be modified.

Make a simplified plan

For this separation you can make a simplified planning, considering your routine and defining your goals. THE Trello is a management tool that can be attractive for you to start this change in a planned way.

Viable and economical exchanges

Afterwards, you can check what can be modified in your routine. However, as the planning is flexible and adaptable, you should check what is relevant within your lifestyle. For example, you can exchange your traditional credit card for a annuity free option. Since several fintechs offer qualified banking services without any fee for the individual.

In addition, you can cancel a cable TV and subscribe to streaming, among other exchanges that are related to your moment. However, it is important that you direct the amounts saved to your savings. Of course, they will be low values ​​and you may not understand the need to keep them.

Acquire financially healthy and sustainable habits

However, when you create an accurate and adaptable financial plan, you must focus on your habits, so that financially healthy and sustainable habits are your first goals.

Therefore, keep the values ​​low, as you will be creating a positive path for you to obtain a healthy financial relationship; which can help you to create bigger goals and change your financial situation, even if all this planning is only noticeable in the long term.