SBT frees up space during the commercials for the campaign in favor of Tiago Abravanel

posted on 01/15/2022 18:31



(credit: reproduction)

Apparently, Silvio Santos, grandfather of BBB22 participant Tiago Abravanel, is enjoying his grandson’s adventure in the global reality. According to columnist Fefito, from BuzzFeed, Silvio would have released SBT to show calls during commercial breaks declaring support for the actor.

The idea is to help Tiago Abravanel win the competition The broadcaster plans to show, during the commercials, videos of up to 30 seconds pulling votes to the walls, when Silvio Santos’ grandson is voting to leave the house.

The most famous grandson of the communicator and businessman joined the cabin group of the 22nd edition of the most talked about reality in the country. According to Tiago in an interview with Gshow, until the announcement of the participation, made this Friday (14/1) by Globo, Silvio did not know about his grandson’s entry into the BBB.

Trajectory



Raised in an artistic environment, Tiago has already made ten musicals, three soap operas, one series, three realities, four programs as a presenter and has dubbed five films.

In addition, as a presenter, he had his own reality show where families disputed who made the best dish. He also has a chain of restaurants in partnership with her husband, Fernando Picoli, and a line of pajamas called: Tijama.

In the announcement video of the member of the Abravanel family on Big Brother Brasil 22, Tiago confirmed that he does not need to participate in the reality, but that he really wants to. “BB is not about needing, it’s about wanting and I want. I have to control myself not to get excited. I love to dance, sing, play. Now I will be another one of the little pieces there that the people will talk about”, he commented.