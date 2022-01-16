https://br.sputniknews.com/20220115/cientistas-identificam-obstaculo-significativo-para-viagens-tripuladas-no-espaco-de-longa-duracao-21040853.html

Scientists identify significant obstacle to long-duration manned space travel



A team of scientists has identified a significant increase in the number of red blood cells destroyed during long-duration space missions.

On Earth, our bodies create and destroy two million red blood cells every second. In a new study published Saturday in the journal Nature Medicine, a team of scientists from the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and the University of Ottawa found that astronauts were destroying 54% more red blood cells during their six-month aboard missions. of the International Space Station, the equivalent of three million every second. “Our study shows that upon reaching space, more red blood cells are destroyed, and this continues for the entire duration of the astronaut’s mission.” According to SciNews, prior to the new study, space anemia was thought to be just a short-lived adaptation phase of the fluids moving into the astronaut’s upper body when they reached space. The authors found that red blood cell destruction is a primary effect of being in space, not just caused by fluid changes. They were able to demonstrate this by analyzing 14 astronauts during their six-month space missions. “Fortunately, having fewer red blood cells in space is not a problem when your body is weightless,” said Professor Trudel. “But upon landing on Earth and potentially other planets or moons, anemia affecting your energy, stamina and strength could threaten mission objectives.” According to the professor, however, the effects of anemia are only felt when the astronaut lands and has to deal with gravity again. In the study, five of the 13 astronauts were clinically anemic when they landed – one of the 14 astronauts had no blood drawn on landing. The researchers saw that space-related anemia, however, was reversible, with red blood cell levels progressively returning to normal three to four months after their return to Earth. Interestingly, they repeated the same measurements a year after the astronauts returned to Earth and found that red blood cell destruction was still 30% above pre-flight levels. The results suggest that structural changes may have taken place in the astronaut’s physical structure while he was in space, altering red blood cell control for up to a year after long-duration space missions.

