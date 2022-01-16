search for Alario had Leila and an offer of 1 million euros

Palmeiras offered 1 million euros for the one-year loan of Argentine striker Lucas Alario, 29, from Bayer Leverkusen. The player even discussed salary bases with the club alviverde, but the Germans did not want to continue with the negotiation, they said to the UOL Esporte people with direct access to trade details.

“They didn’t want to sell the player. The impression is that they are waiting for the European window and are just probing the market. The issue was not financial,” said one of the people involved. President Leila Pereira was personally at the head of the negotiations, speaking directly with the Germans and with Pedro Aldave, Alario’s businessman.

Bayer are looking to hire a player for their attack, which would make Alario marketable in the future. But as this player has not yet arrived, the German club decided to keep the Argentine in its squad. At the moment, there is nothing that Palmeiras can do to resume negotiations.

Management is calm about Abel Ferreira

The details of the negotiation were presented to coach Abel Ferreira at a meeting. And, according to reports, the Portuguese proved to be understanding. The board is even very calm about the relationship with the Portuguese coach, who is aware of every step of the negotiations. Only players certified by him are being approached.

“There is no discontent, zero,” says one board member.

UOL Esporte found that the Portuguese coach has shown discontent to interlocutors. According to reports, Abel is frustrated at not having his number 9 shirt, although he understands and recognizes Palmeiras’ effort to sign.