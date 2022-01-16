See consumer rights with cancellation of flights, cruises and events with the advance of the covid-19 omicron | Economy



Advancement of the Covid-19 variant Ômicron, has been causing flight cancellations around the worldAFP

Published 01/16/2022 00:00

With the cancellation of flights, cruises and events due to the increase in cases of covid-19 due to the advancement of the ômicron variant, consumers have been left with a lot of headache to solve the problems caused by the suspension. In this scenario, experts indicate what the consumer’s rights are and what they should do at that time.

The specialist and professor of law, Leandro Nava, explained that although there is no legislation regarding cruises in Brazil, consumers should not worry, as they will be widely assisted, not only by the Federal Constitution, but also by the Code of Defense of the Consumer.

“There is no specific legislation on cruise travel, but obviously no one is left unattended for that. In addition to the Federal Constitution, we can and must rely on everything that is set out in the Consumer Defense Code, as it is a consumer contract, where there is a supplier, which are agencies, ships, etc. Consumers and the product, which is the trip itself, are soon characterized in a consumption relationship”, explains Leandro.

In addition, he also highlighted how consumers should behave if they have any service canceled or suspended. This goes for flights that were canceled in this period of aggravation of covid-19 and also for musical events also suspended by the ômicron.

“It is important to highlight that consumers need to generate and guarantee proof. Contact the agency, try to resolve administratively. If the negotiation was by email, copy someone in the email. If it was by messaging app, leave a screenshot of the screen. If it called, it asks for the name of the attendant, the day of the call and the protocol. If the situation is not resolved administratively, the consumer must then seek the judiciary, in order to be able, in addition to asking for a refund, to solve problems regarding losses and damages”, he added.

According to the member of the Consumer Protection Commission of the OAB/RJ, Antonio Carlos Marques Fernandes, the consumer can choose to accept another product or ask for his money back.

“The consumer, in good faith, when he buys his package, he makes the payment, and this payment is for that service to be provided. There was no state of siege or a larger state that determined the cancellation, so if the supplier of service does not comply with what was offered, the consumer will be able to choose between accepting another product or asking for their money back, with the right to a refund of a monetary updated amount”, guides Antônio.

According to Silvio Romero, legal director of Procon-RJ, the main issue is about the measures taken by companies to prevent the spread of the disease. Given what happened with the cruises, it is also up to them to guide the measures to guarantee consumer rights. “We want companies to clarify all these issues related to consumer law”, said the director of Procon-RJ.

Law professor Leilane Lima recalls that until the end of last year there was a law that forced companies to offer credit without a fine, something that is no longer mandatory.

“Before, the law required companies to offer credit without a fine, within 18 months, in the equal or greater value of the ticket to consumers, in the event of the trip not happening, which is no longer mandatory from January of this year (2022). ). The consumer could also request a refund to be received within twelve months or request relocation to another flight, paying the difference. As of January 1, 2022, the rules of Anac Resolution No.

*Intern under the supervision of Marina Cardoso