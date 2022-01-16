see the benefits you can receive

Every beginning of the year is the same concern: paying seasonal bills such as IPTU, IPVA, school supplies, school enrollment, among others. However, 2021 was a year with relevant agendas for workers and some of them can bring relief to these expenses.

These issues are under debate in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and, if the STF hits the hammer, they will earn extra money for workers. We have listed for you some of these benefits that can bring relief from these expenses. Check out:

FGTS review

Lifetime review for retirees

PIS/Pasep 2022

Emergency aid retroactive for single parents

FGTS birthday withdrawal

A lawsuit filed by the Solidarity Party in 2014 is about to be judged by the STF; This is ADI 5090 (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality). This action calls for a review of the losses to workers, accumulated from 1999 onwards, due to the application of the TR (Referential Rate) to correct the money deposited in the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund).

If approved, the review of the amounts received can be requested by any worker who hasit has had a formal contract since 1999. Depending on the outcome and modulation of the decision, it is possible that only workers who have filed lawsuits in court will receive the retroactive money.

The IFGT (Worker’s Guarantee Fund Institute) provides a calculator online that estimates the values ​​that could be received, using the INPC as a reference for the calculation.

Lifetime review for retirees

This lawsuit requests the recalculation of the value of social security benefits from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) is the most awaited agenda by Brazilian retirees.

The process judges whether workers who already contributed to Social Security in 1999 can include contributions prior to 1994 in the benefit calculation basis. If approved by the Supreme, pensions can considerably increase pensions and, in some cases, even double the amounts.

PIS/Pasep 2022 for workers

This benefit already has a calendar. However, it is PIS 2021 that has been postponed. Payments start on February 8, 2022.

You can check the amount to be received here.

Emergency aid retroactive for single parents

President Jair Bolsonaro sent a Bill to the National Congress for extraordinary credit, which releases the amount of R$2.8 billion. The text in question aims to release to pay a kind of additional for Emergency Aid.

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, this is money that only goes to a part of the population that was vetoed from the benefit in the 2020 text: parents of single families. In 2020, the president left this advantage exclusively to mothers who are heads of households.

However, months later, Congress overrode this veto by Bolsonaro and from then on, single parents gained the right to receive this benefit retroactively; that’s because they hadn’t received that additional at the time.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

The anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a modality created for the beneficiary to have extra resources annually without the need to terminate the employment contract.

However, it is worth mentioning that, by joining the modality, the money cannot be withdrawn if you are terminated from your job.

You can check the payment schedule at this link.

