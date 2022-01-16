See the Instagram and Twitter profiles of BBB22 participants

Big Brother Brasil 22 starts next Monday (17), but the list of participants has already been released by TV Globo. Those who want to follow the brothers of this edition on social networks can check the list below:

Laís, doctor, 30 years old, from Goiás

Born in Crixás, she said that she works as an on-call worker in a hospital and that she worked on the front line against covid-19. She still completes a specialization in dermatology. Read more here.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dra.laiscaldass/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dralaiscaldas

Luciano, 28 years old, actor, Santa Catarina

Actor and dancer, Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis. Since childhood she has been doing classical ballet and in her adult life she has invested in an acting career and is also a model. He currently has a character on the Youtube channel Gato Galactico. Learn more about Luciano.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lucianoestevan/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucianoEstevan

Jessilane, 26 years old, teacher, Goiás

THE Biology teacher Jessilane, 26 years old. From Bahia, she has lived in Valparaíso (GO) since shortly after birth. Learn more about her here.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/notassobrejessi/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_jessilane/

Eliezer, 31 years old, designer, Rio de Janeiro

Eliezer is from Volta Redonda, in Rio, and has been a partner in a marketing agency for ten years. He loves to travel to exotic locations and enjoy nature. Also loves to cook. Find out more by clicking here.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eusouoeli/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eusouoeli

Slovenia, 25 years old, influencer and marketing student, Pernambuco

Born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, she lives in Caruaru (PE). Duda, as she is known, also works as a digital influencer, talking about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She almost majored in physics, but decided to change course. The young woman lives with her parents and won Miss Pernambuco in 2018. Find out more about her.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eslomarques/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eslomarques

Lucas, 31 years old, medical student, Espírito Santo

Lucas, 31, has a degree in engineering but is now studying medicine. He was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but lives in Vila Velha. He loves waking up early and sports and started to be successful producing videos. Find out more about him.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bissolilucas/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucasBissoli_

Barbara, 29 years old, model, Rio Grande do Sul

She is from Novo Hamburgo and lives divided between her hometown and São Paulo, in addition to traveling a lot for work. Graduated in Public Relations, she is also a model and digital influencer. She describes herself as a good-natured and easy-going person. Find out more about her.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ba.heck/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bbahek

Arthur Aguiar, 32, actor, singer, Rio de Janeiro

Arthur was a professional swimmer for ten years before starting his artistic career. The actor is married to fitness muse Mayra Cardi, with a 3-year-old daughter. Find out more about him.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arthruraguiar/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aguiarthur

Rodrigo, 36 years old, commercial manager, São José dos Campos (SP)

Administrator stayed abroad for three years and worked as a bricklayer, model and football player at the university where he studied postgraduate in Marketing. Upon returning to Brazil in 2017, he joined the pharmaceutical industry, and as he stood out, he was called to manage a multinational. Find out more about him.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rodrigo.mussi/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oficialmussi/

Natália, 22 years old, model and nail designer, Belo Horizonte

He started working at age 9 and never stopped. During the pandemic, she returned to work with her mother at the beauty salon, but her big dream is to be an actress. Find out more about her.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deonaty_/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/deonaty_

Vinicius, 23 years old, Bachelor of Laws, Crato (CE)

He holds a degree in Law, but does not intend to be a lawyer. She works at her family’s restaurant and makes videos to earn extra income on social media. Find out more about him.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vyniof/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vyniof

Pedro Scooby, 33 years old, surfer, Rio de Janeiro

He was elected by a magazine as the best freesurfer of 2012 and, in the same year, he won the award for best tube, for a historic swell in Tahiti. Married to model Cíntia Dicker, he has three children with actress Luana Piovani. Find out more about him.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pedroscooby/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PedroScooby

Brunna Gonçalves, 30 years old, dancer and influencer, Nilópolis (RJ)

He has been dancing since he was 15 years old and came to live in the United States to live off his art. Since 2015, she has been producing content for social networks, mainly related to beauty issues. Married to the singer Ludmilla, Brunna is also part of the artist’s ballet. Find out more about her.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brunnagoncalves/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/brunnagoncalves

Paulo André Camilo, 23 years old, Olympic athlete, Santo André (SP)

He is third in the Brazilian athletics ranking of all time in the 100m category, behind only Robson Caetano and Erik Cardoso. He was born in Santo André, but lives in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo. Find out more about him.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iampauloandre/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iampauloandre

Maria, 21, actress and singer, Rio de Janeiro

She was born in Vitória Nascimento Câmara, in Cidade Alta, a community in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Actress became known after her role as Verena in ‘Amor de Mãe’. Find out more about her.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eumaria/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eumaria

Jade Picon, 20 years old, influencer, São Paulo

She has more than 20 million followers on social media, is a businesswoman and resident of São Paulo. Single, she is the ex-girlfriend of also influencer João Guilherme, son of countryman Leonardo. Find out more about her.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jadepicon/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jadepicon

Douglas Silva, 33, actor, Rio de Janeiro

He is the 1st Brazilian actor nominated for an International Emmy, for the character Acerola, in the series “Cidade dos Homens”. He also played Dadinho in the movie “City of God”. Find out more about him.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dsilvaoficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/silva_dg/

Linn da Quebrada, 31, singer and actress, from São Paulo

With two albums released, awards, TV series and a show on Canal Brasil to call her own, Linn doesn’t stop. Find out more about her.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/linndaquebrada/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/linndaquebrada

Tiago Abravanel, 34 years old, actor and presenter

A member of a clan of artists, he was raised backstage at Teatro Imprensa, in São Paulo, where his mother, Cíntia Abravanel, was an administrator. At the age of 15, he debuted in his first show and hasn’t stopped since. He is the grandson of presenter Silvio Santos. Learn more about him.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tiagoabravanel/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TiagoAbravanel

Naiara Azevedo, 32 years old, singer, Paraná

Five years ago, she achieved fame through the song “50 reais”, a hit composed by her after a betrayal.

The Paraná native from Farol, who has seven DVDs released in her career and one already scheduled to come out in 2022. learn more about her.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/naiaraazevedo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/naiarazevedo