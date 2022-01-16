see the most expensive cars in 2021

Financial crisis, lack of components, coronavirus, factories closing and the end of low price restrictions for PCD made the year 2021 cruel with the price of cars. Brazilians have long complained that buying cars in our country is expensive, but nothing compares to what happened last year.

Proof of this is that several cars had increases of more than 30% in their value from the beginning to the end of the year. In an exclusive survey carried out by Jato Dynamics at the request of Auto+, we found out which cars were the most expensive in 2021. The champion was the Volkswagen T-Cross Sense.

To create the ranking, we compared the price of cars in the first week of January 2021 with the last week of December of the same year. Models with generational changes were discarded, but those that were restyled or even switched versions were grouped by equivalence.

To be fair, the top 10 was ranked by percentage increase. After all, raising BRL 100,000 in the price of a BRL 1 million model is not very relevant compared to BRL 70,000 cars making BRL 30,000 more expensive in a year.

As at the beginning of 2021 the law still determined that to have all the tax incentives for PCD it was necessary for the car to cost up to R$ 69,990, the Volkswagen T-Cross Sense did not exceed that amount. However, twelve months later and with a strong increase of 48%, it ended the year costing R$103,550. At least it got better equipped.

Nissan Kicks Active

The situation is exactly the same as for the Volkswagen T-Cross. The Active version of the Nissan Kicks is one of those types of cars intended for the PCD public before sold for R$69,990. Partially restyled (because this version inexplicably still has the old taillight), the Kicks Sense closed last year at R$100,990, up 44%.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

If we were to list the list only by the gross value of the increase in cars, the AMG GT would be in the highest positions. After all, he raised BRL 243,000 in 365 calendar days. It started from R$545,900 and now costs R$818,900. The readjustment represents 42%. Now the importance of ranking by percentage has become clearer.

Fiat Uno Attractive, Chevrolet Spin LS and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

Despite being similarly retuned by 39%, Fiat Uno Atrractive, Chevrolet Spin LS and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S all made a big difference in the money. The Uno started at R$49,190, received an increase of R$19,300 and ended at R$68,490. The Spin LS, on the other hand, cost R$69,990 (plus one of the PCD cars) and arrived in December for R$97,340 thanks to the R$27,350 increase. The E-Class, on the other hand, went up by R$ 391,000, since before it cost R$ 1,009,900 and later it was R$ 1,400,900.

Ford Ranger XL Chassis-cab and Renault Captur Iconic

Irony of fate or not, but the cheapest Ford Ranger experienced the same 35% increase as the most expensive Renault Captur. The Ranger XL went from R$137,890 to R$186,590 in one year with an adjustment of R$48,700. The Captur, on the other hand, was restyled and even changed its engine, the Bose version cost R$100,790 and was replaced by the Iconic at R$146,790. The exchange yielded BRL 38,000 more in the compact SUV price list.

Nissan Leaf Tekna

Electric cars are all imported to Brazil. This makes them very susceptible to dollar rallies. In the case of the Nissan Leaf, the price jumped 33% in one year, going from R$220,000 to R$293,790. At least it has not (yet) broken the R$300,000 barrier.

Toyota Yaris Sedan XL Live, Hyundai Tucson GLS, Land Rover Discovery D300 SE and Kia Cerato EX

Four absolutely different cars were 33% more expensive between the beginning and the end of 2021. The Yaris Sedã XL Live (from R$69,990 to R$93,090) increased by R$23,100, while the Tucson GLS (from R$151,990 to R$151,990). 201,990) received an increase of BRL 50,000, the Discovery D300 SE (from BRL 476,950 to BRL 632,950) increased by BRL 156,000 and the Kia Cerato EX (from BRL 94,990 to BRL 125,990) added BRL 31,000 to the bill. .

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross HPE-S

With a heavy readjustment of 32%, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross HPE-S broke the BRL 200,000 barrier on account of the BRL 54,000 extra in the account. It started last year costing BRL 170,990 and ended 2021 at BRL 224,990.

Fiat Strada Endurance Single Cab and Fiat Grand Siena 1.0

Entry version of the Fiat Strada was the most affected variant of the best-selling car in Brazil. With an increase of R$20,800, it is 31% more expensive than in 2021. It went from R$64,790 to R$88,290. Grand Siena 1.0 underwent the same type of adjustment, but with a markdown of R$16,300. It cost BRL 67,490 at the beginning of 2021 and died with a table of BRL 88,290.

Hyundai Tucson Limited, Toyota SW4 Diamond, Hyundai ix35 GL and 5 more models

Closing the list with eight cars with a 30% price readjustment, we have some coincidences. The Ford Ranger appears with two versions: XL Double Cab (from R$164,090 to R$213,090) and XL Single Cab (from R$156,290 to R$203,190). Another pickup is the Frontier Attack which went from R$194,490 to R$252,390.

Fiat Grand Siena makes another appearance here with an adjustment from R$57,390 to R$74,690 in the 1.4 Fire version. Also with a second chance on the list, the Hyundai Tucson, now in the Limited version, rose from R$171,900 to R$223,990.

Toyota SW4 Diamond, Volkswagen Gol 1.6 MSI Automatic and Hyundai ix35 GL appear for the first time to close the top 10. The SW4 cost R$312,190 and went to R$406,790. The Gol left for R$ 66,050 and reached R$ 85,790. Finally, the ix35 was sold at R$118,200 and was later rescheduled to R$153,990.

