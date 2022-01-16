See the numbers drawn at Mega-Sena this Saturday (15) – 01/15/2022 – Daily life

Caixa Econômica Federal drew the numbers of the Mega-Sena contest 2,444 on Saturday night (15). It is estimated that the main prize will pay BRL 3,328,775.88.

The numbers drawn on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, were: 15 – 17 – 20 – 35 – 37 – 43.

According to Caixa, the probability of success for those who make a bet of six numbers (in the amount of R$ 4.50) is one in more than 50 million. In the bet with seven numbers (which costs R$ 31.50), the chance rises to one in 7.1 million.

The value of a single bet is R$ 4.50. Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery shop, or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa app or through the Caixa lottery website

On the internet, it is necessary that the minimum amount is R$ 30. That is, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to make at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to merge with other games, such as Quina or Lotomania, for example.

DEADLINE

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).