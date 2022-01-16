see the numbers drawn in today’s contest (15)

The numbers 15-17-20-35-37-43 were drawn by Caixa in the Mega-Sena contest 2444, held last Saturday night (15), in São Paulo. Whoever hits all the tens will win a main prize of R$ 3,238,775.88.

If there are winning bets, they will be announced by the bank shortly on the Mega-Sena website.

Mega-Sena: How to participate in the next draw?

Players can play a game of six to 15 numbers at the lottery credentials through Caixa, or using the bank’s special lottery website. All bets registered up to one hour before the draw are eligible to win in-game prizes.

How much does it cost to place a bet on Mega-Sena?

This varies depending on the amount of numbers bet. The minimum game costs R$ 4.50, giving the right to choose six tens between 1 and 60. If you want to bet on one more number, the value goes up and stops at R$ 31.50. In the highest scenario, at the limit of 15 numbers on the wheel, the bet comes out for R$ 22,522.50.

What were the biggest prizes of regular Mega-Sena contests?

2,150, 5/11/2019, 1 winning bet; total prize: R$ 289.4 million

2237, 2/27/2020; 2 winning bets; total prize: BRL 211.6 million

1,764, 11/25/2015; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 205.3 million

1,772, 12/22/2015; 2 winning bets; total prize: BRL 197.4 million

1,655, 11/22/2014; 2 winning bets; total prize: BRL 135.3 million

2161, 6/19/2019; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 124.2 million

2,189, 9/18/2019: 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 120 million

1220, 10/6/2010; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 119.1 million

1,575, 2/19/2014; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 111.5 million

1953, 7/29/2017; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 107.9 million

2015, 2/17/2018; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 104.5 million

1,924, 4/26/2017, 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 101.5 million

What is the chance of winning the Mega-Sena?

The odds vary according to the amount of numbers bet. With the smallest bet (R$4.50), which has six numbers, the chance of spiking all tens and taking the top prize is one in 50,063,860. With seven tens bet (R$ 31.50), the probability grows and becomes one in 7,151,980. The maximum bet of R$22,500 and 15 tens has a one in 10,003 chance of making your player a millionaire.

And the pool you have in lottery, how does it work?

Caixa-accredited lotteries organize these pools, which are actually group bets with a minimum price. In the case of Mega-Sena, this value is stipulated at R$10. Each participant must enter with a minimum quota of R$5. In this type of game, an additional service fee of 35% of the quota value may be charged. Mega-Sena works with a pool that ranges from two to 100 odds, and in each one it is possible to place ten different bets.

This content was generated by UOL's automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before being published.

Caixa drew lots last Wednesday (14), in São Paulo, the numbers of the Mega-Sena contest 2391. The following dozens came out: XX-XX-XX-XX-XX-XX. If someone got all the numbers right, an estimated prize of R$75 million will be paid.

If there are winning bets, they will be announced by the bank shortly on the Mega-Sena website.

In the last draw, held on July 14, no one hit all the tens, which resulted in the jackpot for today’s contest.

Also according to the bank, a prize of BRL 48,643.77 will go to each of the 102 lucky tickets that match five numbers and make the fifth.

The previous Mega-Sena still had 7,787 tickets that hit the court. Each winner took BRL 910.24.

