see the numbers drawn this Saturday

THE Box drew this Saturday (15) the contest 555 of the Lucky day. The prize of this draw is R$ 300 thousand for those who match all the numbers. The draw takes place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

Lucky Day Result 555

– 04, 12, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 25.

Lucky Month: 05 – May.

Those who play this lottery win cash prizes for four, five, six and seven hits, in addition to the lucky month.

How to play in Lucky Day?

Lucky Day is the lottery where you bet your lucky numbers. Choose from 7 to 15 numbers from the 31 available plus 1 “Lucky Month”. Seven numbers and one “Lucky Month” are drawn per contest. Like almost all lotteries in Caixa, Surpresinha is available for this game, which chooses the tens randomly and automatically. It is also possible to opt for Teimosinha, which repeats the same game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests.

Drawings are held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 8pm. The value of the minimum bet, of 7 numbers, is R$ 2. The player can choose to bet up to 15 tens, respecting the following scale of values:

