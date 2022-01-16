See the result of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena; award of R$ 3.2 million – National

Mega-Sena raffled off a prize of R$ 3.2 million for those who match the six tens (photo: Minervino Jnior/CB) Caixa Econmica Federal raffled off, on Saturday night (8/1), six lotteries: the 2444 Mega-Sena contests; 2423 from Lotofcil; 5755 from Quina; 1735 of Timemania; 2321da of the Dupla Sena; and 555 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo.

Mega Sena

With a predicted prize of R$ 3.2 million for those who guess the six scores, the Mega-Sena had the following scores drawn: 15-17-20-35-37-43.

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 6.8 million, had the following numbers drawn: 08-14-35-44-53.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 04-12-15-17-22-24-25. The month of luck may.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 13-21-25-31-36-41 in the first draw; and 05-10-26-33-37-38 in the second. The main prize was R$1.8 million and the second prize was R$60 thousand.

timemania



Timemania, with an estimated prize pool of R$ 8.8 million, presented the following result: 09-15-16-34-42-70-79. The heart team is Sergipe, from Sergipe.

lotofcil

Lotofcil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: -19-20-24.

