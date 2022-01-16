Serbian president sees ‘witch hunt’ in case of deportation

After the Australian court denied the appeal of Djokovic’s defense and maintained the suspension of his visa to enter the country of the tennis player, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic came out in defense of his compatriot. The politician said that the attitudes of the Australian authorities represent a mistreatment of the athlete, pointing to a “witch hunt”.

For the president of Serbia, in addition to the persecution of Djokovic, the attitudes of the Australian government offend the entire country.

“It was a mistreatment, a witch hunt against a person and a country. They wanted to show Novak Djokovic how the world order works and that they can do that against anyone,” Vucic said in an interview with Serbian news agency Tanjug.

“They didn’t humiliate Djokovic, but themselves. Those who believe that they have made some principles triumph, have shown that they lack principles. They mistreated a tennis player for ten days to give him a decision whose content they knew from day one”, he continued.

Serbia’s president also accused those responsible for the case of lying about vaccination data in the eastern European country.

“I said that the vaccination rate in Serbia is below 50%. First, don’t lie, as officially 58% of the population is vaccinated, 62% if we consider the real number of people living in the country”, he added.

understand the case

Djokovic entered Australia on January 5 without getting vaccinated, claiming he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16. Upon landing at the airport, he was stopped by the customs police for not presenting all the documents necessary to justify entry into Australian territory. Djoko’s visa was initially canceled for posing a risk to public health, but he went to court and won the right to enter the country.

Since then, there was an expectation to know whether the judge in the case would cancel the Serbian’s visa, which happened. Earlier today (16), an appeal by Djokovic’s defense was judged, which was denied, confirming that the tennis player cannot enter Australia.