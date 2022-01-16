Sesame Seed: Discover This Powerful Compound And Its Health Benefits

Today, January 14th, we decided to talk about the sesame seed and its benefits. This compound is also known by the name of sesame. It is often used in the preparation of salads, breads, cookies and various other foods.

In addition sesame seed provides many health benefits. To learn more, read our Home Life text, from the Prime Diary. That’s because we separate several information that can help you get to know her better!

Discover sesame seeds

For those who don’t know the history of the sesame seed, it has been cultivated for a long time. Scholars say that the Egyptians were the first to cultivate it. Over time, its use became common in food preparation and medicinal compositions.

It is worth mentioning that there are different types of sesame. It is possible to differentiate them through the colors. There are black, brown and white seeds. This is the color of the shell, since, inside, they all have the same color. They also have a very similar nutritional value.

What are the benefits provided by this seed?

Sesame seed provides many health benefits. That’s because it helps improve the functioning of the gut, assists in the prevention of diseases, such as cancer. In addition, it has a lot of fiber.

In addition, sesame also controls the level of cholesterol and helps to “expel” body toxins. In this way, this seed manages to raise our quality of life, taking care of our body as a whole.

Finally, if you are a woman, know that this compound provides even more benefits for your health. This is because sesame seed increases the feeling of well-being, reducing the symptoms of menopause, and especially TPM.

Regarding its consumption, it is recommended to ingest it with other healthy compounds, such as salads. In this way, it enhances its benefits, providing much more health for who consumes it.

To learn more about the sesame seed, follow the video, from the channel Nutritionist Patricia Leite, that we separate from Youtube. That way you can discover more tips given by experts. So, stay on top of everything regarding its benefits:

