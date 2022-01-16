Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome cases increase 135% in Brazil, points out Fiocruz | Rio de Janeiro

Fiocruz’s Infogripe Bulletin, released this Saturday (15), points to a 135% increase in the number of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Brazil. The number of cases went from 5.6 thousand for 13 thousand , between the last three weeks of November and the last three weeks.

This is the first bulletin released after more than a month due to the “blackout” in the Ministry of Health system, which made access to data on the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil unfeasible.

“The speed with which Covid-19 spreads among the population grew, weekly, from 4% to 30%”, said researcher Marcelo Gomes, responsible for InfoGripe.

The bulletin also shows growth in all age groups from 10 years old onwards, from the end of November and beginning of December until now. Laboratory data indicate that this increase was a consequence of both the flu epidemic as for the resumption of Covid case growth, with the advancement of omicron.

Increase in 25 of the 27 federation units

The publication points out that 25 of the 27 federative units show signs of growth in the long-term trend until SE 1 (period from January 2 to 8, 2022).

The state of Rio de Janeiro, although showing stability in the long-term trend, has signs of short-term growth. Only Roraima shows signs of stability in the long and short term trends.

With the exception of Roraima and Rio de Janeiro, all states have a sign of increasing cases of Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in the long-term trend, and all of these have the indicator at a strong level (probability > 95%):

Acre;

Alagoas;

Amazon;

Amapa;

Bahia;

Ceará;

Federal District;

Holy Spirit;

Goiás;

Maranhao;

Mato Grosso;

Mato Grosso do Sul;

Minas Gerais;

For;

Paraíba;

Pernambuco;

Piauí;

Paraná;

Large northern river;

Rio Grande do Sul;

Rondônia;

Santa Catarina;

São Paulo;

Sergipe;

Tocantins.

Of these, only Amazonas and Rondônia show signs of stability in the short-term trend.

All the others show a sign of growth, this sign being moderate (probability > 75%) in Amapá, Pará and Piauí and strong in all the others. In Rio de Janeiro, there is a strong sign of growth in the short-term trend, although the long-term trend is in a stable situation.