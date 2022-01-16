Severe acute respiratory syndrome cases increase 135% in Brazil, says Fiocruz

RIO – The cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) increased 135% in Brazil in the last three weeks compared to the same period in November, from 5,600 cases to 13,000 cases, reported the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). For over a month, the agency did not disclose data on the disease because of the “blackout” in the information system of the Covid-19 in Brazil. The scattering of the variant omicron has filled health clinics and caused a tsunami of infected people in the country.

according to InfoFlu Bulletin of the institution, released this Saturday, 15, the speed with which the covid-19 spreads among the Brazilian population has grown, weekly, from 4% to 30% since November. The escalation of SRAG occurred in all age groups from 10 years old, from the end of November and beginning of December until this month, informed Fiocruz.

“Laboratory data indicate that this increase was a consequence of both the flu epidemic and the resumption of the growth of cases of covid-19”, informed Fiocruz. Growth was recorded in all age groups from 10 years of age, from late November and early December to January. The same did not occur in the 0 to 9 age group, which at the end of December showed an interruption in the growth of contamination that had been maintained since October 2021.

According to the researcher responsible for InfoGripe, Marcelo Gomes, in the age group between 10 and 19 years, it is possible that the country has already reached levels similar to those recorded in the peaks of March and May 2021. In relation to children aged 0 to 9 years, laboratory results associated with these cases indicate a predominance of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), with an increase in cases of Influenza A at the end of November and throughout December 2021. Vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old only started this Friday, 14th, in Brazil, almost a month after the approval of the vaccine Pfizer for this group.

In all age groups, there is a significant increase in cases associated with the virus. influenza A (flu) at the end of November and throughout the month of December, having even surpassed the records of covid-19 in some of these weeks. However, data for the end of December and the first week of January point to the resumption of the predominance of Covid-19.

with the exception of Roraima and Rio de Janeiro, all states have a sign of growth in cases of acute respiratory syndrome in the long-term trend, and all of these have the indicator at a strong level (probability greater than 95%): Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Paraná, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Santa Catarina, São Paulo , Sergipe and Tocantins.

Among these states, only Amazonas and Rondônia show signs of stability in the short-term trend. All the others show a sign of growth, this sign being moderate (probability greater than 75%) in Amapá, Pará and Piauí, and strong in all the others. In Rio de Janeiro, the trend is for expressive growth in the short term, although the long-term trend is in a stable situation. The researcher notes that the scenario of an increase in serious cases of influenza and covid-19, before the holiday season, suggests that such events may have represented a significant risk for the population, especially in events with many people.

“This fact makes it essential to resume actions to raise awareness of the population and minimize risk to mitigate the impact throughout the beginning of 2022. Such data also make clear the importance of canceling major events by authorities in various locations, even though the notification data were presenting problems in its disclosure”, said Gomes.

Laboratory data by units of the Federation follow a very similar picture in practically all states, “it is clear that the beginning of the influenza A epidemic in Rio de Janeiro quickly spread to the rest of the country”, comments Gomes. He concludes by drawing attention to the fact that “there is always a delay between the identification of cases, the laboratory result and the insertion of the result in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sivep-Gripe).