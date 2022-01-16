Shopping in Contagem closes early after confusion among teenagers – Gerais

ItaPower Shopping closed two hours early this Saturday due to a tumultuous ‘rolezinho’ (photo: Reproduction/Facebook ItaPower Shopping) A confusion among young people led to the earlier closing of ItaPower Shopping, in Contagem, a city in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, this Saturday (15/01). The shopping center, which closes at 10 pm on Saturdays, had to close at 8 pm due to the riot among the teenagers.

The Military Police (PM) was called at 19:00 and was at the scene minutes later. The corporation estimates that, in all, 300 young people were promoting riots in the shopping center, coercing shopkeepers and other employees and other people who were in the mall.

There were records of heated discussions, some aggression and “run-run” through the corridors of ItaPower Shopping. The Military Police did not report any injuries or arrests and removed the situation, which was inflamed before the arrival of the first police officers and could not be contained by private security.

The teenagers dispersed after the arrival of more patrol cars and police. The mall, by means of a note, informed that the fact was notified to the PM as soon as the administration learned of the meeting of the “young rivals”.

The case was closed by the PM at the 2nd Civil Police Department of Contagem. Read the full press release issued by ItaPower Shopping below:

“As soon as it became aware of the meeting of rival youth groups scheduled for today (01/15) at its facilities, ItaPower Shopping contacted the institutions responsible for ensuring the order and safety of minors and the population in general. of any nature and guarantee the physical integrity of all those involved.

We requested guidance, support and necessary measures to prevent and control the situation from the Guardianship Council, Public Ministry, Municipal Guard, Military Police, Department of Health, Department of Social Defense and Department of Economic Development.

At 20:00 there was a start of riot, which was controlled by the PM. After the event, the administration chose to close the shopping center a little earlier, in order to contain the movement and protect shopkeepers, customers and the participants of the meeting.

ItaPower Shopping emphasizes that it repudiates any type of violence and that it cares for the safety (of people, health and property) in its premises so that all visitors have a great leisure experience at the mall, taking advantage of the varied options for entertainment, shopping and gastronomy. “.