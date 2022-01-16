Siakam Beats Giannis, Raptors Beat Bucks For Third Time In Three Games | nba

The Toronto Raptors beat defending NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks for the third time in three games this season, going 103-96 on Saturday night, with Cameroonian winger Pascal Siakam more than inspired. He managed a triple-double, with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and beat Giannis Antetokounmpo in stats and results.

The Greek had 30 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, led the Bucks, but saw the Canadians hold Khris Middleton on 16 points and Bobby Portis on 11, in addition to 11 rebounds. Jrue Holiday remains out with an ankle injury. For the Raptors, OG Anunoby contributed 24 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, while point guard Fred VanVleet had 17 points and 7 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on Pascal Siakam — Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It was the Raptors’ second victory over the Bucks in Milwaukee. The team had lost to the fragile Detroit Pistons on Friday, but against Giannis and company, the story is different. In the battle for a spot in the play-in, the team reaches 20 wins and 20 losses, in the ninth position of a disputed Eastern Conference. The next opponent is the Dallas Mavericks, just on Wednesday, again away from home.

The Bucks were coming off an authority win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and another over the Brooklyn Nets, away from home, last week. But they were the only ones in the last 6 games. The team’s instability means the take-off doesn’t happen, and Giannis and company are in fourth place in the East, 27-18. Recovery could come against the Hawks on Monday in Atlanta.

bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 pts, 6 rebs, 4 asts)

Grayson Allen (18 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts)

Khris Middleton (16 pts, 4 rebs, 5 asts, 3 steals, 2 blocks)

Bobby Portis (11 pts, 11 rebs)

raptors

Pascal Siakam (30 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts)

OG Anunoby (24 pts, 8 rebs, 4 asts)

Fred VanVleet (17 pts, 7 asts)

Chris Boucher (15 pts, 7 rebs)

Precious Achiuwa (14 pts, 10 rebs)

bucks

Jrue Holiday (ankle)

Brook Lopez (back surgery)

raptors

Gary Trent (ankle)

Scottie Barnes (knee)

Khem Birch (nose)

Goran Dragic (not with the team)

Justin Champagnie tackles Giannis Antetokounmpo — Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

points in the bottle

Bucks 24

Raptors 44

Offensive/Defensive Rebounds

Bucks 9/32

Raptors 16/35

second chance points

Bucks 6

raptors 20

Turnovers

Bucks 13

raptors 14

Points generated from turnovers

bucks 9

Raptors 15

field shots

Bucks 26/77 (33.8%)

Raptors 40/91 (44%)

Giannis Antetokounmpo 6/17 (35.2%)

three shots

Bucks 12/39 (30.8%)

Raptors 12/35 (34.3%)

free throws

Bucks 32/35 (91.4%)

Raptors 11/20 (55%)

Giannis Antetokounmpo 17/17 (10%)

Scoring chart — Photo: NBA

First period – Bucks 29 to 20: Milwaukee started hot and opened up 15 points, but the visitors reacted and reduced it to 4. Grayson Allen scored 10 and was the scorer of the partial. On the other side, Siakam scored 6, including a dunk in which he came out vibrating in Portis’ face. The Bucks center took satisfaction and took a technique.

Second period – Raptors 26 to 20: The Canadians played the second set, with aggressive Anunoby, Siakam and VanVleet, all with double digits in points. With a weak use of the perimeter (4 out of 15, 26.7%), the team made up for it in the paint. Giannis scored just 7 points in the first half. Score 49-46 for the Bucks.

Third period – Raptors 27 to 20: Giannis scored 10 points in the partial, a total of 17, but the Raptors also got the better of it in the third period. Perimeter use has improved (5 out of 10) and mastery in the painted area has increased (32 points to 20 in total so far). Score from 73 to 69 in favor of visitors.

Fourth period – Raptors 30 to 27: The Bucks even tied the duel in the middle of the period, but the Raptors were more solid in the final stretch, with Pascal Siakam putting on a show. He scored 7 of the team’s last 8 points in the game. Milwaukee Parish had another chapter on Saturday night.

bucks

01/17 – Hawks (out)

01/19 – Grizzlies (home)

01/21 – Bulls (home)

raptors

01/19 – Mavericks (out)

01/21 – Wizards (outside)

01/23 – Blazers (home)

Washington Wizards 110

Portland Trail Blazers 115

Atlanta Hawks 108

New York Knicks 117

Brooklyn Nets 120

New Orleans Pelicans 105

Miami Heat 98

Philadelphia 76ers 109