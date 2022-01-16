Sinead O’Connor receives wave of support after being hospitalized after posts saying she wanted to join her dead son – Monet

+



Sinead O’Connor and Neviim Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor (Photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

Singer Sinead O’Connor received a wave of support on social media after being admitted, following a series of posts in which she said she wanted to join her recently deceased son. Today, at the age of 55, the artist shared her messages with suicidal content on an account later deleted by her on Twitter.

“I have decided to follow my son,” O’Connor wrote. “It makes no sense to live without him. I ruined everything I touched. I was only here for him. And now he’s gone. I don’t deserve to live and everyone who knows me will be better off without me.” The account on which O’Connor shared his posts was not his official profile, but the US magazine Newsweek website confirmed the post’s authenticity.

About an hour later, O’Connor shared new tweets, apologizing for the earlier posts. She wrote: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I’m with the police on my way to the hospital. I’m lost without my son and I hate myself. The hospital will help for now. But I’m going to find Shane. this is just a delay”. Then the account was deleted, but prints of them circulate on the web – check it out below.

Sinead O’Connor with her son who died at the age of 17 (Photo: reproduction)

O’Connor’s posts were made exactly a week after the death of Shane, her youngest son, at age 17. He was found by Irish authorities two days after he was reported missing. Soon after, O’Connor posted posts saying her son had chosen to “end his fight”, implying suicide.

She later blamed Shane’s death on the Irish state, saying local medical authorities had not taken Shane’s multiple suicide threats seriously.

“Please have Sinead O’Connor in your hearts. And also see if friends need help. People need you,” wrote one person on Twitter worried about the singer. “I hope Sinead gets the help it needs,” said another. “I am heartbroken for her…” shared a third. “Happy she got help,” someone else said.

A few days ago, amidst several posts mourning the death of his son, with emphatic criticism of the Irish authorities and the hospital in which his son was admitted before disappearing, O’Connor exposed the plans made by Sean for his funeral in recent weeks.

Shane, 17-year-old son of Sinead O’Connor who was found dead on January 8, 2022 (Photo: Twitter)

O’Connor recounted how her son was eventually released from his medical care by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), the Irish government’s youth mental health body, even after exposing his plans for his own funeral.

“A month ago Shane was taken to CAMHS after disappearing leaving suicidal messages including detailed plans for his funeral. They let him go. They said he had no plans. When objections were raised by the adult accompanying him, they said, ‘Planning a funeral is no different from planning a wedding.’

Sinead O’Connor (Photo: Playback / Twitter)

The death of Sinead O’Connor’s son will be investigated by the Nation Review Panel (NRP), the Irish government body dedicated to investigating incidents involving children. NRP’s involvement in the case was reported by the Irish newspaper The Irish Times.

The British newspaper The Daily Star reported that O’Connor plans to sue Tallaght Hospital, the Dublin hospital where his son was hospitalized until the day he disappeared on January 6. Shane was one of four children born to Sinead – who is also the mother of Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio.

