Singer Gusttavo Lima problem in justice, Anitta and Pabllo Vittar and Luiza are featured on the internet

Check out the latest news from the world of celebrities: Anitta and Pabllo Vittar together in California.
Singer Luiza speaks of mourning for Maurílio, and Gusttavo Lima faces problems with the justice system.
And who goes to Tio San’s land are the singers Anitta and Pablo Vittar, invited to perform at one of the main music events in the world, Coachella.
Singer Luiza made an outburst this Wednesday (12), talking about the process after the loss of her partner, Maurílio Ribeiro.
Facing problems with justice is Gustavo Lima, it seems that 2022 did not start well for the singer.
He is being sued by the owner of a phone number, the same as the one disclosed in one of his songs, the hit Blocked.
The song ‘Bloqueado’, by singer Gusttavo Lima, already has more than 26 million views on YouTube, but the hit, in addition to being booming, has also been bringing the singer a headache.

