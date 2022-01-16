Sister of Maria, from BBB22, exposes a fight with the actress and says she didn’t know she would join the reality show

Gabriela Andrade, sister of actress Maria, confirmed on BBB22, talks about a disagreement with the singer and is shocked to find out that she will be on the reality show

The influencer Gabriela Andrade, sister of Maria, from BBB22, used her social networks to say that she did not know that the actress would participate in the reality.

The singer, who played Verena in the soap opera Mother’s love, is part of the Camarote group in the new season of the attraction.

According to Gabriela, they haven’t spoken for months because of a fight: “Guys, I’m coming here with the cleanest face in the world because I didn’t know. I swear on my children’s lives that I didn’t know my sister was on the ‘BBB’. We haven’t even spoken in a few months. We fought, quarreled, argued, we stopped talking, sister thing”.

She also said that despite the disagreement between the two, she will cheer for her sister on the TV show. TV Globo. “I’m with her until the end, even if she doesn’t talk to me anymore. I’m here for her! I kill and die for this girl”, declared.

In a post on Instagram, Gabriela also talked about the repercussion of her speech in Stories and wished her sister success. “Last year at the same time, you put your face on the internet to defend me, and I’m here to say that I love you and how much I’m going to root for you. I love you even though you’re an impossible Cancerian to deal with. You shine a lot. The comments about me are being extremely horrible on the gossip pages, and I honestly don’t care. The internet doesn’t know us.”

The new edition of Big Brother Brasil starts next Monday, the 17th. Besides Maria, famous as the surfer Pedro Scooby, the singer Naiara Azevedo and the presenter Tiago Abravanel will also be on reality.

