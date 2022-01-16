Slovenia almost became a nun, but church turned her away after discovery of ‘sin’ TV News

Participant of BBB22, Eslovênia Marques was almost a nun before being selected to enter the reality show. For years, the sister prepared to take up a post in the Consecrated Religious Life and even lived in a Catholic community house. But the initiation went down the drain when the Church discovered a “sin” of the then sister: her candidacy for Miss Brazil.

“Her participation in the contest was generating a lot of comments among community members and it was this distance that made her even more sure of all her faith, Christianity and devotion to God”, informed a publication made by the sister’s team on Instagram, this Saturday. (15).

When she was younger, the model was the leader of a fan club of singer Luan Santana. Collector of posters, albums, photos, among other sertanejo paraphernalia, she attended most of the famous’s concerts. In one of them, she even chased him after leaving the performance and had to be restrained by security.

In addition to being Miss Pernambuco 2018, Slovenia also won a Miss Brazil public speaking course that same year. The team from Pernambuco pointed out that she is very talkative and could annoy the brothers and the public. “If she gets excited, get ready to understand the 15 words she’s going to say in two seconds,” joked the post.

