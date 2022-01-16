The announcement of the participants of Big Brother Brasil 22 (Globo), this Friday (14), brought some surprises, bets and many games. One of them was made by the Slovenian Embassy, ​​due to the name of one of the participants, which is the same as the European country.

“Good luck Slovenia! Sister of BBB 22 with the most beautiful name!”, said a post from the Embassy of Slovenia in Brazil, on its Twitter account. Netizens also joined in the fun. “Internationally recognized,” said one user.

Photo: reproduction

Slovenia Marques is 25 years old and is part of the Pipoca group of BBB 22. She is from Paraíba, but lives in Pernambuco and works as a digital influencer, in addition to being elected Miss Pernambuco in 2018. Despite the name, she claims that she is called Duda by the parents.

Single, she says that there is no shortage of suitors, but they lack quality. At BBB 22, Slovenia says it will have fun, dance and flirt. In the game of coexistence, he believes that the many versions of himself will be an asset.

She says she’s very competitive, calculating and strategizing for everything, but she’s sentimental. “I’m even ashamed to say how competitive I am. I fought for everything alone in life. I create goals and go after them.”