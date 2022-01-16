Slovenia’s presence at BBB will stop at Slovenian portal; in PE, consulate will invite sister

The Pernambuco participant of the BBB 22, slovenia marques, became news on one of the main portals of Slovenia, a country in Eastern Europe, because of its name. Her presence on the program also reached the ears of the Slovenian Consulate in Pernambuco, which will invite the sister to visit its headquarters in Recife.

The portal 24UR.com, one of the most important in the country, wrote: “The contestants have already attracted the public’s attention, especially the contestant with an unusual name, Eslovênia Marques, who comes from Pernambuco”. The report continued commenting on the announcement of the participants, which took place throughout this Friday, by TV Globo.

only in Pernambuco there are about 50 Slovenes and their descendants.

The official Twitter account of the Slovenian Embassy in Brazil reposted a photo of the participant wishing her good luck. “Most beautiful name in the world,” he wrote.

THE Portal Folha de Pernambuco talked to Rainier Michael, consul of Slovenia in Pernambuco, who declared his support for the model. “Let’s follow and cheer for Sister Slovenia, because not only does she have a beautiful name, but she is from the Northeast and Pernambuco, the region and state that welcomed the Slovenian Consulate”.

Michael, who was born in São Paulo and signs the Economic Diplomacy column on this portal, but is “Heart of Pernambuco and Honorary Citizen of Recife” he also said that, in the near future, the consulate would try to contact to invite the sister, who has “slovenian soul” for visit to the Consulate in Recife, which is located in the neighborhood of Boa Viagem, in the South Zone of the capital of Pernambuco.

Name origin

The parents of the BBB 22 participant posted a video on Miss Pernambuco 2018’s instagram explaining the decision to name her after the country.

“Actually, it wouldn’t be Slovenia, it would be Bosnia and Herzegovina, but I chose Slovenia,” explains his father.

