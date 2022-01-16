Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Qualcomm CEO confirms the name of the next generation of flagships

While this is an expected move, as the brand has renamed the processor lineup in the latest release, not everything should remain as it is. Unlike the previous generation, the new generation of chips will be produced by TSMC instead of Samsung, and will follow the 4nm process.

In an interview given to the Decoder podcast of the international portal The Verge, the Brazilian CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon, confirmed that the next flagship processor of the brand should be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; succeeding the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which was announced late last year.

Amon also explained the reason for the recent name change: “We are simplifying the brand”. According to him, it is easier for the consumer who values ​​the smartphone’s specifications to ask whether or not the model has the new generation of the Snapdragon 8 (instead of having to mention “898”, for example).

In addition to talking about the new model, the Brazilian also spoke about Qualcomm’s investments in research, including 6G, and about the chip crisis in the market.

According to him, of the company’s 50,000 employees, the absolute majority are engineers, and a large part of the profits obtained from the sale are invested in research and development. Not having its own production line, working with large suppliers such as TSMC, Samsung, Global Foundries, SMIC and UMC, Qualcomm also invests indirectly in these factories.

About the crisis, Amon says that Qualcomm has a lot of stock and that the situation regarding the shortage that has plagued the market in recent times should improve.

The full interview of the CEO to Decoder can be seen in its entirety, in English, by clicking here.