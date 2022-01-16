SP City Hall prioritizes Covid and flu testing for risk group due to high attendance | São Paulo

Due to the great demand in the care of people with respiratory symptoms in the public network, the City Hall of São Paulo said this Saturday (15) that it will prioritize the testing of Covid-19 and Influenza for people in the risk group.

According to the municipal management, the diagnosis for the general public will be made, starting this Saturday, in a clinical way. That is, the assessment of symptoms by health professionals.

Read too: Severe Respiratory Syndrome increase 135% in Brazil, points out Fiocruz

The measure applies to hospital units, Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs), Basic Health Units (UBSs), Integrated AMA/UBS, Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and emergency rooms (PSs).

Belong to the risk group:

people not vaccinated or with only one dose of vaccine;

pregnant and postpartum women;

individuals with comorbidities;

Health professionals;

homeless population.

For this public, whoever presents two or more flu-like symptoms will be submitted to RT-PCR or rapid antigen test, according to availability.

According to the Municipal Health Department, after the diagnosis, the group will be monitored by telephone and the clinical conditions will be analyzed for seven days. An oximeter and guidance on worsening symptoms should also be provided. If there is clinical worsening, the patient should be referred to the emergency network.

On Wednesday (12), the Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed) warned that tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19 in Brazil may end up lacking supplies.

The association’s recommendation is that laboratories prioritize testing in critically ill patients, health workers and other essential professionals.

For people outside the risk group and who have two or more flu symptoms, the diagnosis will be carried out in the capital of São Paulo, primarily in a clinical way, considering the history of close or home contact with people confirmed for Covid-19.

Isolation for Covid-19: understand new recommendations

With a positive diagnosis, the individual must remain in isolation for seven days (after the onset of symptoms) and, if at the end of this period, he/she does not present respiratory symptoms and fever for a period of 24 hours, without the use of antipyretics, he/she will be released from the hospital. isolation. Otherwise, you must remain in quarantine until the tenth day.

Acute flu-like symptoms are characterized by at least two of the following signs: fever (even if referred); chills; sore throat; cough; coryza; and olfactory disorders or taste disorders.

In children, in addition to the above symptoms, nasal obstruction is also considered, in the absence of another specific diagnosis.

In the elderly, specific criteria for aggravation should also be considered, such as syncope, mental confusion, excessive sleepiness, irritability and inappetence.

2 of 3 Health team takes care of a patient hospitalized with Covid-19 in the ICU of Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, on March 17, 2021 — Photo: Miguel Schincariol / AFP A healthcare team takes care of a patient hospitalized with Covid-19 in the ICU of Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, on March 17, 2021 – Photo: Miguel Schincariol / AFP

Among patients hospitalized with Covid-19 at Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, 76% do not have a complete vaccination against the disease, informed the State Health Department this Saturday (15).

The hospital, which is a reference in the treatment of contagious diseases, has 50 hospitalized patients in a ward or Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with suspected or confirmed Covid-19. Of these, 38 patients were not vaccinated or did not complete the immunization.

For the survey, the state government considered the amount of doses indicated for each individual in the current calendar. So, for patients who took the second dose more than four months ago but have not yet received the booster dose, vaccination was considered incomplete. The same criterion was used for those who received the single dose (Janssen vaccine) more than two months ago and did not take the booster.

SP: 76% of patients hospitalized at Emílio Ribas are not vaccinated

In the case of immunosuppressed patients, the booster dose should be taken 28 days after the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose), and a fourth dose should be given four months after the booster.

Information on vaccination against Covid-19 is one of the fields that health professionals can fill in when notifying the Ministry of Health of the hospitalization of a patient with coronavirus in the Sivep-Gripe system, a national tool used to count serious cases of the disease.

However, in the state of São Paulo, data up to December 2021 show that a large part of the records of critically ill patients do not have the vaccination field filled in. Because of this, the calculation of the percentage of vaccinated among all those hospitalized with Covid in the state is compromised, since only a portion of the chips brings this information. Despite this, some private and public hospitals, such as Emílio Ribas, do their own monitoring.

The state of São Paulo notified, in January, proportionally fewer new Covid-19 cases than there were before the data blackout Ministry of Health. The same did not occur with other populous states. (see below). The drop in proportion gives evidence that the data currently released by the state does not show all cases of Covid registered in the SUS systems.

The only other state in which the same divergence was verified, among the six most populous is Bahia, which admitted problems in extracting data of the Ministry of Health’s systems in its latest epidemiological bulletin.

Progress of the pandemic in the world worries experts

From the beginning of the pandemic until December 10, 2021 – the date when the Ministry of Health’s data blackout began -, the state of São Paulo had 4.4 million of confirmed cases of Covid, which represents 20% of the country’s total in the same period (22.1 million). The percentage of cases corresponds to the total percentage of the population of the state in relation to the population of the country, which is also 20%.

In the period from December 11, 2021 until this Wednesday (12), the state of SP only notified 33,347 new cases, which represents 6.3% of the total of 532,943 registered in the country.

According to researcher Márcio Bittencourt, master in public health and professor at the University of Pittsburgh, the abrupt drop in the proportion of the state of São Paulo within the total number of cases raises suspicions of problems in the data. For him, the increase in hospitalizations shows that government cases are below the real number.

“Just look at hospitalizations in the state, which are increasing: there is a lot of case missing [no balanço do governo de São Paulo”, disse Bittencourt.

Para Paulo Inácio Prado, pesquisador do Observatório Covid-BR e do Instituto de Biologia da USP, a mudança na proporção de casos em SP “é um forte indício de um problema na consolidação dos dados feita pelo estado”.

“É muito grave que os dados oficiais do estado mais populoso do Brasil levantem esta dúvida, sem uma explicação ainda”, disse Prado.

“Outra explicação seria termos muito menos casos em SP do que nos demais [estados] but in the current wave caused by the omicron, this is unreasonable. Finally, we could have a problem with the notification of cases by the municipalities, but public data from the capital show that this is not happening, and that it is also possible to correct the problem of compiling the data”, he added.

Experts believe that the high spread of the omicron variant has not yet been fully translated into the numbers of new cases. Therefore, the consortium of press vehicles started to adopt the expression “new known cases”. In addition, to know the real number of cases in the country, it would be necessary to test much more. However, the proportion of cases in each state tends to remain similar to the population of each location.

3 of 3 Patient undergoes Covid-19 detection test at UBS Humaitá, neighborhood of Bela Vista, central region of the city of São Paulo on the morning of this Wednesday (12). — Photo: SUAMY BEYDOUN/AGIF/ESTADÃO CONTENDO Patient takes Covid-19 detection test at UBS Humaitá, neighborhood of Bela Vista, central region of the city of São Paulo on the morning of this Wednesday (12). — Photo: SUAMY BEYDOUN/AGIF/ESTADÃO CONTENDO

Although the State Health Department claims that there are no more problems in extracting the data, it also there is a divergence between the values ​​published by the state and the capital of São Paulo, as revealed by the g1 on Tuesday (11).

Other indicators such as an increase in hospitalizations, waiting lines in hospitals and high demand for Covid tests also indicate that the state faces a new explosion of contamination.

Governor João Doria (PSDB) released new restrictions on Wednesday (12) for musical events, parties and football games, which must now take place with 70% of the public and upon proof of vaccination. The government used the increase in the number of internees to defend the new measures.