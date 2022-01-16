‘Spider-Man 3’ becomes the 2nd BIGGEST BOX OFFICE in Brazilian history; Find out which is the 1st!

Sony Pictures confirmed that in just one month, ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming‘ is already the second highest grossing in history in national cinemas.

The film took more than 15 million Brazilians to cinemas and raised almost BRL 300 million, passing ‘The Lion King‘ and getting behind only ‘Avengers: Endgame‘.

Check out the TOP 10:

1. Avengers: Endgame – BRL 353 million

2. Spider-Man: No Return Home – R$ 290 million

3. The Lion King (2019) – BRL 287 million

4. Avengers: Infinity War – BRL 259 million

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron – R$ 187 million

6. My Mother Is a Play 3 – R$ 175 million

7. Joker – BRL 156 million

8. Captain Marvel – BRL 153 million

9. Aquaman – BRL 149 million

10. Minions – BRL 146 million

Through Twitter, the Rotten Tomatoes disclosed that ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming‘ was the highest rated film by audiences last year.

With 98% of approval, the feature film directed by Jon Watts was consecrated with the golden tomato (Gold Tomato), award dedicated to the title that accumulates the most positive reviews in a given year.

Despite this, the sequel stood side by side with ‘Summer of Soul’ (98%), producer’s documentary questlove, which depicts a black music festival overshadowed by Woodstock.

Right behind comes the musical ‘In a Neighborhood of New York‘, from the principal Jon M. Chu, with 94% public approval.

In 4th place comes ‘Pig‘, acclaimed drama with Nicolas Cage, which received 84% of approval and praised the performance of the star.

‘Attack of the Dogs‘, a dramatic western starring Benedict Cumberbatch closed the TOP 5 with 83%.

Remembering that, in less than a month, ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ has already raised impressive $1.55 billion worldwide, becoming the 8th highest grossing film in history.

In recent days, the new feature from Marvel managed to surpass the total box office of ‘The Avengers‘ ($1.51B), ‘Fast and furious 7‘ ($1.51B) and ‘Frozen 2‘ ($1.45B).

In the US, the film grossed solid $668.7 million – which represents the 6th BIGGEST box office in the country’s history. In the international market, $867.5 million.

Furthermore, ‘No Return Home‘ also represents the BIGGEST box office in the history of Sony Pictures, disbanding the total collection of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home‘ ($1.13B), which previously held the record.

Remembering that ‘spiderman 3‘ continues to be shown in national cinemas.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the list has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.