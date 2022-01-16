Still without Messi and Neymar, PSG wins Brest and remains leader of the French – 01/15/2022

PSG remains unstoppable in the French Championship. Even without being able to count on eight players, including Neymar and Messi, Mauricio Pochettino’s team dominated Brest, in the Parc des Princes, and maintained the leadership of the tournament. The 2-0 victory was built on goals from Mbappé and Kehrer.

The hosts dominated the entire match. When the first goal came, in the 31st minute of the first half, PSG had 68% possession of the ball and had taken seven shots on goal. After a lot of trying, Mbappé took a risk from the edge of the area and saw the ball hit the post before dying in the back of goalkeeper Bizot’s net.

The score increased with Kehrer appearing as a classic striker in the 7th minute of the second half. Nuno Mendes made a great move on the left and crossed into the area, where the right-back was to complete the back of the net.

The victory took PSG to 50 points, 11 more than vice-leader Nice. After 21 rounds, Mauricio Pochettino’s team has only one defeat, walking in great strides towards its tenth French title.

Despite the victory, Pochettino left with more worries. Wijnauldum limped out of the first half after being fouled hard by Agoumé. He didn’t even come back for the second half, giving way to Danilo Pereira.

In addition to Wijnauldum, PSG has a series of headaches for the next commitment, on January 23, against Reims, for the 22nd round of the French. Neymar is still recovering from his ankle injury and is expected to return to the team in two weeks. The covid-19 made Bernat, Kurzawa, Navas and Messi missing against Brest. The Argentinian has recovered from the illness and could be linked again against Reims.

PSG still has the absence of Hakimi, Diallo and Gueye, who are with their respective teams.

Brest’s next appointment will be on January 22, when they host Lille. The team is in 13th place, with 25 points, six less than Montpellier, the first team within the qualification zone for the Europa League.