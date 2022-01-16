Striker released by Corinthians and embarks to settle with Cricima

Striker Rafael Bilu, who spent the final stretch of 2021 on loan to Juventude, has an agreement with another team from the south of the country. Released by Timão, he embarked this Sunday to sign a contract with Criciúma, a club that rose from the C Series and will play in the second national division this year.

With a contract at Timão until December 2022, the 22-year-old will possibly no longer play for the club if the deal is for the entire season. There is a chance of both a loan until November, when Series B ends, and a definitive assignment, with Timão retaining 50% of the economic rights.

Officially promoted after the 2019 Cup, he had few chances in the top team. He only played once, in the goalless draw with Chapecoense, at Neo Química Arena, still in 2018..

Bill, by the way. was the number 10 shirt and one of the highlights of the sub-23 alvinegra team that played in the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants in 2021. Under Danilo’s command, the team was eliminated in the second phase of the competition this Thursday. In 14 games this season, he scored two goals.

This will be Rafael Bilu’s fifth loan. The striker came to be used in the main team of Corinthians in 2018, under the command of Jair Ventura, the same coach who took him to Juventude in September last year.

In the U-20, where he had his best moment, Bilu scored 17 goals in 78 games played. Since leaving Corinthians’ juniors, Bilu has passed through América-MG, CSA, Mirassol and Juventude. In the latter, he helped keep the team in the national first division, a feat conquered with a victory against Timão himself.

He is also the eighth name linked to the team of Aspirants destined for 2022. The category will be closed for this season and the club seeks to reallocate names that can no longer play for juniors nor are of interest to the professional.

